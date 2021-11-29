Raeburn Launches With Re-commerce Player Responsible

Upcycled aficionado Raeburn is going the branded re-commerce route with newcomer Responsible.

Founded in 2021 by Irish entrepreneur Mark Dowds and Australian Mitchell Doust, Responsible enters the mix of re-commerce players bent on sustainability, reuse and streetwear.

Starting Nov. 29, the re-commerce provider will be available on launch partner Raeburn’s website. This marks the first formal partnership with a brand, boasting a buy-back plugin on the Raeburndesign.co.uk website as well as an in-store takeover of Raeburn’s Soho store in London over Black Friday weekend.

The pop-up will include premium used product from a number of streetwear brands (not limited to Raeburn), and will be the “physical incarnation,” per the press release, of the Responsible service.

Earlier this year, Responsible established its U.S. base with the launch of its multibrand re-commerce website Responsible.us, offering resale from brands like Acne Studios, Palace, Supreme and the like.

“Responsible’s reimagining for the circular streetwear economy provides the framework for shoppers and brands of all sizes to easily engage in circular fashion,” Dowds said, noting the streetwear category is “poorly serviced by the options available today” which is why Responsible aims to provide an elevated experience.

The company operates both via its dedicated re-commerce store and as a plug-in app integrated directly into partner brand’s digital stores and compatible with Shopify. Customers can decide to opt in to the buy back feature at the point of purchase, seeing an upfront estimate for buy back. After wear or intended use, the customer can then decide to activate the buy back (which will vary on item condition), returning the goods online at no cost after completing a questionnaire to determine the item’s condition.

From there, Responsible issues a credit, redeemable toward purchases of new product on partner sites as well as against pre-used product on Responsible.us. Items are prepared for resale, undergoing outside authentication, cleaning, refurbishment and repackaging to be sold via Responsible.us.

Responsible operates from its Belfast and London offices with plans to establish an E.U. presence in early 2022. A slate of leading streetwear partners are to be announced in the coming months.