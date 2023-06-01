×
Rebag, Christie’s Team for ‘Handbags Online: The New York Edit’

Some of the rarest Birkin bags are part of the 60-piece Rebag edit.

Red, pink and orange Hermès Birkins surrounded by balloon flowers for the Rebag, Christie's "Handbags Online: The New York Edit."
A trio of Birkins surrounded by balloon flowers for the Rebag, Christie's "Handbags Online: The New York Edit." Courtesy Rebag

Rebag is partnering with Christie’s on a new specialty handbag auction.

Some of the rarest luxury handbags in the world will be part of Christie’s upcoming “Handbags Online: The New York Edit,” many of which are hard-to-find Hermès bags with mouth-watering valuations. Rebag’s 60-piece assortment spans limited-edition pieces such as the Hermès Colormatic Kelly (valued from $24,000 to $35,000), the Hermès Gold Swift Leather Shadow Birkin (valued from $24,000 to $35,000), Limited Edition Gold Swift Leather Shadow Birkin (valued from $24,000 to $35,000) and Matte White Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Birkin (valued between $90,000 to $120,000). Per Rebag, the star of the show is the Hermès Perspective Cavalière Kellywood 22 (valued between $170,000 to $220,000).

Christie’s has been auctioning handbags since 1978, with a special Coco Chanel wardrobe auction sealing the auction house’s reputation in fine and coveted handbags and accessories. Since then, the house has put on dedicated accessory auctions since 2012. Per the Christie’s website, a recent rendition of Handbags Online: The New York Edit featured pieces from Chanel, Hermès and more. In all, handbag and accessories sales totaled $3,260,880.

Hermès Gold Swift Leather Shadow Birkin
Hermès Shadow Birkin

Rebag’s founder Charles Gorra told WWD that the special touch is in the curation.

“Rebag continues to push the resale market’s boundaries through a partnership with the iconic Christie’s auction house,” he said. “We are proud to offer an exclusive, unparalleled assortment of rare and highly coveted handbags. Collectors will relish the opportunity to secure the most exceptional pieces in our expertly vetted inventory, particularly rare and limited-edition designer styles.”

The New York Edit runs through June 12 online as a part of Christie’s New York Luxury Week.

