Rebag Introduces ‘Rebag Rewards,’ Adding Perks for Resale Shoppers

Rebag is furthering its grip on the handbag resale realm with the launch of Rebag Rewards on Thursday.

The loyalty program progresses previous efforts to foster good customer relationships. As Rebag founder Charles Gorra says, it’s the company’s way of “giving back.”

“Rebag has been operating for over seven years, and we want to further engage and reward our existing customers and attract new consumers to trade luxury, while fueling the circular economy and facilitating a sustainable cycle for luxury goods,” he said.

This time around, Rebag Rewards sets itself apart with Bronze ($500 value), Silver ($2,500 value), Gold ($5,000 value) and Diamond ($10,000 value) status for rewards members. Value entails goods sold or purchased and rewards include first looks at new arrivals, free shipping and returns on purchases over $500, annual discounts (ranging from 10 percent for Bronze earners to 20 percent for Diamond earners), and surprises for the Diamond status members.

Members earn one point for every dollar transacted. Points can be redeemed at checkout. Every 1,000 points provides $20 value toward purchases. Rewards members must have a minimum points balance of 1,000 to redeem. At launch, Rebag will fan 2,500 points or $50 in front of qualifying customers to help them familiarize themselves with the program.

Rebag Rewards perks are based on lifetime transactions with Rebag and will remain active for members who transact (including trading, buying or selling activities) at least once in the preceding 12 months across any Rebag platform, be it website, app or in store.

Last March, the company extended the duration of its Rebag Infinity option, meaning homebound consumers could lengthen their use with handbags.

The program initially launched in 2018 as means of competing in the handbag rental segment. The three tiers span: zero to three months, at the end of which the bag can be exchanged for 80 percent of purchase price, three to six months, at 75 percent value; or six to 12 months, at 70 percent value.