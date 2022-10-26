×
Bridal Fall 2023 Trends: Voluminous Ballgowns, Minimalism and Bows

Gagosian Denies It Is in Talks With LVMH

Flats, Comfy Basics, Italian Brands Dominate Lyst Index as Platform Grows Its Scope

Rebag, The RealReal and Other Resellers Will No Longer Accept Ye Products

But where do they go?

An overview of the Yeezy Gap merchandise displayed in large bags at Gap Times Square.
The Yeezy Gap merchandise displayed at Gap Times Square. Gap ended its partnership with Ye in September. Resellers are next in line leading up questions on where the merchandise goes. courtesy shot.

In a social media post late Tuesday, luxury reseller The RealReal said it would no longer accept Yeezy products.

The action follows that of Adidas, which ultimately dissolved its partnership with Ye, the celebrity formerly known as Kanye West, after social media pressure (Balenciaga did so proactively days prior), decrying the artist’s anti-semitic comments and controversial show at Paris Fashion Week.

“Since our founding, we’ve been committed to creating a safe space for every employee, consignor and customer — regardless of age, gender, religion, sexual orientation or race — and we will not tolerate remarks that demonstrate discrimination or call for violence,” said The RealReal’s social media statement.

Kanye West’s recent behavior at Paris Fashion Week and the comments he made regarding the Jewish community are not only offensive but go against everything we believe in. For this reason, we are no longer accepting items associated with West or his brand, including Yeezy and Yeezy x Adidas. We stand on the side of equality and acceptance, and will continue to promote a safe and supportive marketplace for our members.”

The company underscored, however, that “out of fairness to our consignors, Yeezy items already listed with us will remain available.” Because the items already underwent authentication, listing and merchandising The RealReal said they will remain there until they sell.

With hundreds of stock keeping units available on The RealReal’s website, the goods span nine pages of active listings and include everything from sweaters, slides and sneakers to sock boots. Some items are deep-discounted at 70 percent off (in the case of a distressed miniskirt on sale for $88.50 from a $295 retail price).

In the day since The RealReal made a stance, other luxury resellers have also reacted or clarified their positions. WWD reached out to these players for additional insight.

Fashionphile confirmed it already does not sell any Ye-affiliated products, while as of Wednesday, Rebag confirmed it removed Yeezy from online and physical retail locations and said it will no longer accept Yeezy products moving forward.

As of publication, StockX has 1,144 search results for “Yeezy” on its website. Meanwhile, Vestiaire Collective and global retailers like Farfetch also sport a deep assortment. Peer-to-peer marketplaces such as Poshmark and eBay still carry Yeezy merchandise. The companies have not made formal statements on the matter.

Not all companies are retracting product. According to Tradeblock, a barter-based sneaker trading platform, there has been a 2.5 percent increase in confirmed Yeezy trade activity in the past 24 hours and a 10 percent increase in users putting them on their wishlists. Per Tradeblock, the Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx” jumped to number seven from its original ranking at 33, or 26 spot placements on the most traded list for the marketplace.

However, just because the Adidas x Yeezy partnership disbanded doesn’t mean social or environmental problems are resolved. Though the majority of used clothing material ends up as waste at the end of life, a deemed controversial product may get cut short if a collaboration or ad goes south. Garment workers too have used the Yeezy controversy to galvanize demonstrations globally as part of the broader Pay Your Workers campaign (about which Adidas has not formally commented on).

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

