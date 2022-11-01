Why Rebecca Minkoff, Fashion and Web3 Magnates Are Getting Behind This NFT Drop

Sustainable brand Katla is dropping its next NFT titled “Wonderful Beings.”

Though it marks the brand’s second NFT drop, this is technically Katla’s first collection that is for sale and tradable. The news came at WebSummit Lisbon, where Katla was one of the organizations speaking.

Coinciding with the launch, Katla will also launch a sort-of advisory group comprising 100 female athletes, entrepreneurs and creatives.

“Our founding members are powerhouse individuals of diverse expertise: Olympic athletes, ocean conservationists, entrepreneurs and CEOs of companies,” said Katla’s chief executive officer and founder Aslaug Magnusdottir. “Together we are proudly motivated to promote ocean regeneration, one of the key drivers to fighting climate change.”

Some of the group members include: Rebecca Minkoff; Glamsquad founder Alexandra Wilkis Wilson; Laundress founder Gwen Whiting; Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding Julia Duyjmovits; Global Blockchain Business Council chief executive officer Sandra Ro, and “Vikings” actress Ragga Ragnars.

“I am extremely excited about the potential to use NFTs to raise funds for positive environmental impact. The fashion industry contributes approximately 10 percent of global carbon emissions and is the second most water-polluting industry,” Magnusdottir said. “Katla is deeply inspired by the beauty of the ocean and is dedicated to building awareness about ocean regeneration through a community of ocean lovers. As an industry, we need to take responsibility and participate in the healing of the planet.”

After dropping its first NFT in March (with proceeds benefiting Ukraine), Katla’s latest effort will showcase a collection of 10,000 unique “Wonderful Beings.” Fifteen percent of proceeds from the NFTs (15 percent of sales from the initial drop and 15 percent of ongoing royalties after deduction of taxes and transaction fees) will go toward seaweed cultivation in Iceland — home to Magnusdottir, and a vibrant regenerative material economy for fashion’s future. The target fundraise is $500,000 for ocean regeneration.

Artwork, which was also done in collaboration with Icelandic artist Hendrikka Waage, comes in an array of colorful variations of women with a single listening ear, meant to convey the climate warriors defending earth.

As with before, Katla partnered with tech startup, Ivy, for this drop. Ivy reduces friction with wallets and crypto, enabling a quick scan and click of a QR code that automatically creates a digital wallet for the customer. The digital wallet platform Ivy.cash uses a proof-of-stake verification which offers eco-advantages. Anyone who purchases NFTs will also be able to purchase personalized Katla hoodies with their NFTs.