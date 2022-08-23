×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada Unveils ‘Action in the Year of the Tiger’ Project Winners

Beauty

Stella McCartney Raises the Bar on Beauty with “Conscious” Skin Care Line

Fashion

From the Archives: A Chat With Norell

Why Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered by Evian Bottles

Rothy’s transformed Evian plastic bottles from waste to recreation in an exclusive tennis accessories capsule featuring hats, shoes, duffels and slings.

A model couple seated on a
Rothy's nets tennis collaboration with Evian in time for U.S. Open.

Rothy’s is venturing into the tenniscore trend, partnering with Evian on a new tennis accessories capsule collection that recycles waste bottles into recreation.

It’s the San Francisco brand’s first foray into hats, made with its signature recycled polyester knit. In a color palette reminiscent of Evian’s branding, the line consists of a racket bag, duffel bag, sling bag, cap, visor, slip-on sneaker and Rothy’s RS01 sneaker. The limited-run collection retails for $75 to $495 and is available exclusively on rothys.com and in Rothy’s New York City store locations starting Wednesday. Comprising anywhere from four bottles (the visor) to 56 bottles (in the case of the duffel), the line is intended to showcase how waste is repurposed.

“We’re doing a zero-waste certification at our factories so we’re always looking at how we can eliminate waste throughout the entire manufacturing process. This [collection] is a great testament to that — turning bottles back into thread is a great example of how you can eliminate waste,” Saskia van Gendt, head of sustainability at Rothy’s, told WWD at a press preview.

Related Galleries

A model leaning elbow on a bright red-orange and fuchsia ledge wearing Rothy's visor, sling and tennis racquet.
Rothy’s nets tennis collaboration with Evian in time for U.S. Open.

Mikaela Rascano, technical designer at Rothy’s, said even the blue plastic Evian bottle caps take centerstage in a detail seen on the sole of the shoes or blue striping to represent a “seamless” integration. As for how the capsule paves the way for future collections, she said: “In terms of sports lifestyle, I don’t know; we will see what other collabs come our way, but we are always trying to be in an active lifestyle space.”

Both brands look to increase their use of recycled feedstocks across products and packaging on the road to circularity. Today, all Rothy’s shoe uppers are knit with 100 percent recycled material, while the water brand has select mailers and bottles made with fully recycled plastic.

Evian has been a sponsor of the U.S. Open for 30 years and counts players such as Emma Raducanu, the British player who won the 2021 U.S. Open, as one of its prime brand ambassadors. At last year’s U.S. Open event, Evian collected a total of 72,000 bottles from the Arthur Ashe stadium for the making of this collection — or what the brand bottles in a single hour on its high-efficiency production line. After collection, bottles were sent to be chipped, melted and spun into thread. From there, that thread was shipped to Rothy’s factory where it was 3D knitted into the collection using Rothy’s low-waste manufacturing method.

The water brand acknowledged the significance of the plastic pollution problem and said it is continuously researching and developing innovative ways to bring its product to consumers.

“As a water brand, it is exciting for us to be able to repurpose our product and create it into a wearable line like this,” commented Leeni Hämäläinen, marketing director at Evian North America, reiterating that the waste reduction mission is shared by both brands. “At Evian, we are always looking to innovate and evolve — especially as it relates to sustainability and recycling — and are thrilled to expand into the fashion world in an impactful way.”

A model in sideview wearing Rothy's visor, sling and tennis racquet.
Rothy’s nets tennis collaboration with Evian in time for U.S. Open.
Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Hot Summer Bags

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad