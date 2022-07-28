Clothing Recycler Helpsy Launches Storefront to Keep Up With Resellers

One of the largest clothing recyclers in the U.S., Helpsy, is launching its resale storefront.

With both a website and mobile app, the direct-to-consumer “Helpsy Shop” will offer an array of pre-loved men’s, women’s, kids’ and baby clothing as well as accessories that are sorted by brand, size and new arrivals. The shop is geared toward fashion-forward and bargain shoppers alike, with thousands of new pieces uploaded every day. Helpsy Shop carries everything from Athleta to Zoot and sits at the affordable price range. At launch, 50,000 items are available online, with curations like “Sustainable Summer” and “Hot Weather Essentials” aiding the editorial flair. A special promo gives customers free shipping on their first orders.

“We’re excited to introduce yet another way to positively impact our planet and reduce our carbon footprint by engaging consumers around the very real and very important issue of clothing consumption with our new Helpsy Shop site,” Dan Green, chief executive officer and cofounder of Helpsy, said in a statement. “In most homes, it’s the norm to recycle plastics, glass, metal and paper, but clothes, shoes and accessories have long been ignored, resulting in textiles accounting for 6 percent of our landfills.”

Green told WWD that Helpsy shoppers, moreover, can feel good about contributing directly to local collection efforts.

“Helpsy’s items are priced based on their quality and how they satisfy the needs of ethical shoppers,” he said. “Shoppers on Helpsy.com fund the expansion of our clothing collection and help us support more than 100 nonprofit partners. $100 spent on Helpsy.com will fund the collection of 300 pounds of clothes; that’s about 20 garbage bags, or the amount a typical household throws away each year.”

Though the Helpsy namesake was originally established as a d-to-c ethical fashion e-tailer of new clothes, the company’s founders Dan Green, Alex Husted and Dave Milliner, acquired the name and rebranded its businesses collecting and selling used clothing as Helpsy in 2018. Helpsy was the first for-profit B Corp in the clothing recycling space, with resellers like Vestiaire Collective following suit with B Corp status last year.

Across an eight-state footprint, including Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, Helpsy is a significant force for clothing collection. Through Helpsy’s user-friendly collection program, the company leverages some 1,300 clothing collection sites, with clothing drives (at places like Bloomingdale’s) and curbside pickup programs as strategic collection means.

Combined, the Helpsy Shop and Helpsy Collect efforts further its mission to extend clothing life.