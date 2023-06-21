Reformation to Open New SoHo Flagship

Just in time for summer (and wedding guest season), Reformation is opening a new New York City flagship.

Located in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, the new 1,206-square-foot flagship is located on Greene Street just down from Chloé and with neighbors including Patagonia and Golden Goose. The flagship is being relocated from Reformation’s former SoHo location on Howard Street. For the opening slated this week, the brand said it will unveil a “new design direction” for its stores. The flagship was created in consultation with Paris-based Festen Architecture.

A mix of old and new, the store preserves original columns and integrates Reformation’s signature earthy aesthetic including rose-hued flagstone flooring. Furniture is also a blend of vintage pieces and contemporary artworks, including a mural by Ashley Roberts (located in the largest of 12 dressing rooms), ceramics by Sijeo Kim, lighting by Garance Vallee and artisanal area rugs by Les Edition de Tapis. Materials used throughout are mainly wood, stone and aluminum with the store being offset with 100 percent renewable energy (though separate from Reformation’s 2030 goals).

The company counts 39 stores in its footprint, including this latest location, and Scottsdale, Arizona, is another location that opened recently as of Tuesday.

Already evidenced in its Bond Street and Upper East Side locations, Reformation has implemented smart fitting-room technology across the majority of its retail fleet so customers can shop the store without lifting a finger or carrying a single hanger. Instead, retail store associates float the floor with iPads to make size and color requests on behalf of the shopper. From there, shoppers await an open fitting room. Once inside, customers will discover “magic wardrobes,” per the brand, filled with their selections. The two-way closet lets backroom retail employees stock the goods discreetly before shutting the wooden partition. Mirrors are adjustable with mood lighting spanning “golden,” “cool” or “sexy time” to allow idealized scenes for occasion dressers. A neighboring digital touch display lets shoppers make alternate requests.

The new SoHo store will also include the digital fitting room technology, Reformation confirmed.

Under RefRecycling, customers can recycle pre-loved Reformation goods (including shoes, denim, sweaters, activewear, outerwear and handbags) at any location, including the new SoHo flagship. Customers can drop off their well-worn Reformation pieces and receive Ref credit for future purchases ($25 for shoes and bags, $20 for outerwear, $15 for denim, $10 for both sweaters and activewear).

The store is located at 62 Greene Street and will be open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.