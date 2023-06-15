REI to Open 16,000-Square Foot ‘Re/Supply’ Store in August

Outdoor retailer REI is expanding its used store footprint.

The second “Re/Supply” store in REI’s footprint will open in August in Clackamas, Oregon. It trails the opening of the Manhattan Beach, California, location that opened in 2020. At 16,113 square feet, the location is poised to offer used gear spanning kayaks, tents, camping tools and the like ranging in price based on condition. Goods will be anywhere from 40 percent to 70 percent off retail, stocked according to the season. Rentals are not offered at the store.

“As we‘ve experienced in Manhattan Beach, we expect customers to visit the Clackamas location frequently as product assortment will change daily,” Bob Cagle, REI regional director, told WWD. “The co-op has a one-year return policy, so members who shop at the used store will purchase products that initially sold within one calendar year.”

What he means is that REI stocks the store with goods received through its returns process, as well as with items received through trade-in programs.

“As a member-owned co-op, we have a responsibility to preserve the long-term health of the planet,” Cagle added. “Our Re/Supply offering reimagines the lifecycle of outdoor products and helps keep gear where it belongs — out on trails, waterways and other natural places. Opening a Re/Supply store in the community builds on the popularity of our used program that is enjoyed by many Oregonians.”

Cagle said the location was ideal for building “brand awareness,” while also being easily accessible to existing co-op members in the Portland metro area, as well as to REI’s Sumner, Washington, distribution center. “The Re/Supply store in Clackamas also provides us the opportunity to serve a more diverse community,” he added.

Co-op membership costs $30 for lifetime access to perks such as Re/Supply, discounts on shop services and experiences, flat-tire repair, ski waxing and annual co-op rewards of 10 percent back on eligible purchases. The surrounding Portland market area has more than 303,000 active co-op members (21.5 million members nationwide), building on a footprint of eight retail stores in Oregon (181 locations in all).

The used store captures the retailer’s history within the outdoors, previously in what the company called its “garage sale” events. Today, REI touts the benefits of used gear over new-for-sale goods, highlighting its 2030 climate goals including decarbonizing its business growth and keeping products in play longer. Last year, more than 1 million used products were sold through REI’s Re/Supply omnichannel offering.

Employees are another important subject for the growing co-op business. REI expects to hire approximately 25 employees for the new Re/Supply store, underscoring unique benefits such as paid time off on Black Friday and two paid annual “Co-op Way Days.” The news comes amid REI stores recently voting for unionization in Maple Grove, Minnesota; and Bellingham, Washington. In recent months, REI locations in Manhattan; Berkeley, California; Beachwood, Ohio; Chicago; Boston; and Durham, North Carolina; unionized.

REI has not announced plans to open more Re/Supply store openings in 2023.