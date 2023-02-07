Resale Moves: Ba&sh Launches U.S. Resale

Ba&sh is ready for resale in the U.S., partnering with resale provider Archive in a new turnkey program.

While Ba&sh “Second Hand” officially launches in the U.S. on Feb. 7, the program already soft launched in France.

The latest program launch will provide Ba&sh shoppers with an in-store (and online) means to upcycle their Ba&sh pieces, furthering the brand’s sustainability aims. This follows the French brand’s pilot launch in France, which saw strong demand within the first two months, with nearly 30 percent new customers and 99 percent of resale credit redemptions happening in-store.

In the same way, shoppers can easily sell pre-loved Ba&sh items on the designated Second Hand marketplace, which will be listed for up to 50 percent of the original selling price. Earnings can be redeemed in cash value (up to 70 percent of item value) or exchanged for full resale value in Ba&sh credit. Once buyers accept the pieces, funds are released to the seller.

Desiree Thomas, chief executive officer of Ba&sh North America, said the program was a long time in the works. “The success of the program in France has proven that our customers care deeply about circularity and sustainability, and it’s a core part of our strategy moving forward. Archive has been an incredible partner for our U.S. launch, providing best-in-class solutions to enable a smooth offering for our community, and we can’t wait to see the growth of this essential part of our business.”

Archive’s cofounder and CEO Emily Gittins added that Ba&sh has “doubled down” on its commitment to circularity.

Archive has launched resale for countless brands including Oscar de la Renta, Zola and Saks. Last year, the brand raised $8 million.