The Trends That Dominated StockX, The RealReal in 2021 and What’s Next

Luxury consignor The RealReal and streetwear reseller StockX both dropped their latest trend insight reports Thursday, showcasing what’s hot and not in the resale world.

For its report, The RealReal combed shopping insights of more than 24 million shoppers, comparing year-over-year data from January to November for the past two years. The company touted the stat that 40 percent of its shoppers are swapping fast fashion for resale with many more getting into the selling fold.

The RealReal president Rati Sahi Levesque attributes resale’s success to a cross-generational appeal, in the report, describing the behavior as a “handoff happening between generations” — one that’s aided by a desire for uniqueness.

And there’s no better place to begin than Gucci, a brand that is considered a gateway for first-timers, as The RealReal noted. The brand was the most popular for first-time shoppers and consignors alike.

In 2021, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and Chanel were consistently in the top ranks for resale value. As for contemporary brands, Rag & Bone and Tory Burch took the lead.

But everything comes back around.

The RealReal noted ‘90s designers are being increasingly sanctioned into resale relevance with Jean Paul Gaultier dresses and Thierry Mugler skirt suits both up 70 percent in resale value. Per its report, a Gaultier dress can earn up to $2,100, while a Mugler skirt suit set can earn a solid $952 in resale value.

What’s trending now?

Vivienne Westwood corsets, vintage Prada coats and Missoni cardigans were in the trending mix. The RealReal urges shoppers ready to sell now to part with their Chrome Hearts Trucker hats, Patek Philippe Nautilus wares, vintage minidresses from Emilio Pucci (a designer who also got top play in StockX’s report), Chanel costume jewelry and Bottega Veneta Chelsea boots for maximum return on investment.

Meanwhile, Millennials still can’t get enough of the Fendi Baguette or Louis Vuitton Multicolore Monogram bags, perhaps stoked by its resurgence in “And Just Like That” and ensuing TikTok demand where #FendiBaguette alone has more than 2.7 million views. The LV Multicolore bags were a colorful reminder of Y2K peak, though the designs by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami were discontinued in 2015. But the 59-year-old’s cultural imprint carries on.

In StockX’s culture index report for 2022, Murakami earned the number-two placement for art prints, behind Obey founder and street artist Shepard Fairey.

On the sneaker side, Jordan continues to lead the top brands for StockX with the Air Jordan I sneaker being the top silhouette in total trades for the fourth year in a row. Nike followed Jordan in both brand ranking and top silhouettes. The Nike Dunk increased four places to take the number-two spot in top silhouettes — the biggest year-over-year jump — followed by the Nike Air Force I sneaker.

Adidas, New Balance and Converse rounded out StockX’s top five brands in 2021, while others like Bape, Reebok and Crocs showed promise on the platform. Crocs alone maintained an average price premium of 98 percent for the year.

Supreme remained the leader in apparel with an average price premium of 60 percent above retail, followed by Fear of God, Vlone, which climbed five spots, Cactus Jack, which fell two spots, and Nike landing fifth. The Yeezy x Gap blue hoodie and black jacket led the top collaborations for the year, followed by Supreme’s collaborations with Emilio Pucci and Tiffany. Telfar moved up 18 spots to reach the top 10 most-traded apparel and accessory brands.

In the year ahead, StockX believes everything from books to sports like tennis, racing, gaming and golf will take center stage.