From Salvaged Jewelry to Laundry Startups, What to Know This Week in Sustainable Fashion

Salvaged Jewelry to Know: British-based ethical jewelry brand Lylie is relishing dental discards and electronic waste for its innovative efforts but going one step further.

Since 2017, founder Eliza Walter has been sourcing material for her designs from a British refinery, in many cases using 100 percent salvaged silver from discarded phones, tablets and computers. Contemporary men’s and women’s jewelry pieces start at 70 pounds and go up to 11,000 pounds for bespoke engagement pieces. All diamonds and gemstones used are either lab-grown or recycled, antique stones.

This week, Lylie announced its “Gold Exchange,” a recycling initiative that allows clients to recycle any broken or unloved jewelry at its West London studio (or by a pre-paid mailer) in exchange for credits toward a new piece of jewelry. Lylie said it offers clients 7.5 percent above current market value to incentivize recycling. Lylie also offers “can” casting, meaning clients can reuse the exact metal they provide for their refined jewelry, ensuring a closed-loop process.

Green People: Apparel Impact Institute — which recently launched a $250 million climate fund for fashion — is growing. The institute recently welcomed Stephanie Warrick as industry engagement director. She will be responsible for Aii’s programmatic partnerships with global brands, manufacturers and service providers. Already, the circular-design pioneer counts Lululemon, H&M and others in its camp.

Sustainable innerwear provider Chargeurs, as of Tuesday, also named a new executive. Joining as general manager, Nancy Braunstein counts Marzotto Group, Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia and Milliken & Co. in her decades of experience. She will manage the North American business for Chargeurs.

In other people happenings, Eileen Fisher Inc.’s veteran circularity head Carmen Gama was recognized last week for her clothing repair and recovery work as a finalist for New York City’s The David Prize. The internationally known recognition spotlights innovators and social justice advocates improving the city and will present five finalists (out of 22) $200,000 in no-strings-attached funding.

If selected, Gama intends to scale her unique remanufacturing model under her firm “Make Aneew.”

Got Dirt?: The laundry startup backed by sustainability entrepreneur Veronica Chou, model Soo Joo Park and actor Henry Golding is gearing up for some August retail moves. Starting August 15, Dirty Labs will roll out in Whole Foods stores as its largest retail expansion yet.

The company also closed a $4 million raise (for a $8.1 million total), highlighting the accelerating investor interest behind alternative cleaning solutions. Dirty Labs launched in October 2020.