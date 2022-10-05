×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 5, 2022

Sandro, Madewell Expand Resale Plus New Eco-Collabs: Short Takes

Sandro and Madewell expand their clothing resale programs as new sustainable denim and outerwear collabs emerge from Goop, Rentrayage and others.

Kaley Roshitsh, Jean E. Palmieri
A model with short hair poses
A deadstock stamp on Madewell's signature aesthetic in a collab with Rentrayage. Courtesy Madewell

Resale Moves: Paris-based minimal label Sandro is furthering its resale commitment, announcing expansion for “Sandro Secondhand.”

The digital program is live Wednesday at Sandro-secondhand.com and is powered by peer-to-peer resale service provider Archive. Though previous trial efforts were only applicable in France and Germany in July 2022, this latest news includes entry in the U.S.

“Our pieces are durable and made to last, so we want them to live many lives,” Isabelle Allouch, chief executive officer of Sandro, told WWD. “This is why we are proud to launch Sandro Secondhand. At Sandro, we want to make the process as easy as possible for people wishing to resell their products, so we’ve kept each step simple. It takes only a few clicks to create a listing, and a prepaid shipping label is provided to the seller. Once an item is received, the seller will receive their choice of cash or credit toward their next Sandro purchase. This circular approach is a new, key step forward for Sandro in our commitments to more responsible production.”

As with other Archive partners, Sandro Secondhand will utilize credits to incentivize resale shoppers to choose secondhand with them earning up to 70 percent of the sale price of the item in cash back or 100 percent in online shopping credit. Sandro items — including women’s ready-to-wear and accessories this time around — are part of the resale partnership.

In a similar stride, Merrell has expanded its ReTread program beyond the U.S. for the first time.

As part of the Michigan-based outdoor brand’s drive to become more sustainable, it has begun offering its shoe recycling program to the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region as well. The way it works is that customers can send back their used Merrell shoes to be cleaned and restored and then offered for resale at a discounted price. In return, the customer receives a coupon for $20 off the purchase of new Merrell footwear and apparel. If the shoes or boots can’t be restored, they are ground down and the materials used in a new product.

All told, Merrell said it expects to have more than 100,000 pairs of shoes available for resale on its site for the upcoming holiday season. In addition to the ReTread program, Merrell also offers nearly 300 eco-friendly shoes, apparel items and hiking gear for sale on its website.

Goodwill, too, is upping its re-commerce (online resale) play with the advent of “GoodwillFinds.” The dedicated, curated marketplace will carry designer resale finds, with 100,000 items available at launch.

As WWD reported, Goodwill had long set its sights on online thrifting, clocking some 20 million weekly visitors in 2021, and has goals to become the next billion-dollar resale marketplace.

Retail veteran Matthew A. Kaness will oversee the GoodwillFinds platform as chief executive officer of the fully-remote technology and digital commerce organization, and work to close the gaps with competitors like Poshmark and ThredUp.

Denim Do-Overs: J. Crew-owned Madewell is one brand stepping up its eco efforts in a series of innovative collaborations.

Last week, the brand launched its first Bluesign-approved denim made with Isko fabrics. Available online, the Cali Demi-Boot Jeans retail for $138 and incorporate more sustainable production processes, including the elimination of harmful chemicals as well as Isko’s Reform technology, one of the denim manufacturer’s most successful patented stretch innovations.

How this technology translates for the consumer is a more price-conscious stretch and longevity.

The brand also collaborated recently with deadstock aficionado Rentrayage — launching a 17-piece upcycled capsule on Sept. 30 — using past-season fabrics and garments to create an edit of on-trend earthy outerwear, T-shirts, puff vests and drifty dresses. Items are priced between $90 for T-shirts to $310 for one-of-one designs. Rentrayage was launched in 2019 by Erin Beatty, formerly of Suno, and aims to showcase the versatility and transformative nature of clothing scraps.

The news coincided with a new milestone from Madewell’s resale program, Madewell Forever, which expanded offerings from pre-loved denim to include upcycled collaborations and curated vintage pieces.

Material Matters: Goop is dipping into outerwear, partnering with Ecoalf on a small capsule of winter essentials.

The goods are made with recycled polyester and demonstrate Ecoalf’s years of development in recycled textiles. The Goop by Ecoalf collection includes five styles reimagined with puff sleeves, refreshed silhouettes and unique colorways. The brands say the collection highlights water and carbon emissions savings.

Meanwhile, Pangaia released its “The Food Dye Capsule” on Tuesday, which includes a hoodie for $259, T-shirt for $120 and track pants for $250, in colors matcha, rooibos and blueberry, as its latest feat of innovation. Pangaia taps food waste as dyes (from Japanese firm Toyoshima & Co. Ltd.) for the organic cotton collection.

