The SBTi Approves Burberry for Net-Zero Emissions Target

LONDON — A first for Burberry.

The luxury British brand has become one of the first companies to receive approval from the Science Based Targets initiative for its net-zero emissions target.

Burberry is aiming to reach net-zero emissions by 2040 and is to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement. The net-zero target stems from a series of commitments across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions — scope 3 refers to Burberry’s extended supply chain, such as energy usage by manufacturing and material sourcing partners.

Scopes 1 and 2 are emissions generated from Burberry’s own operations, including electricity and gas in stores, manufacturing hubs and offices.

The brand is committing to reducing its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 95 percent by 2023 and scope 3 GHG emissions by 46.2 percent by 2030.

As part of the agreement, Burberry aims to maintain at least 95 percent absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG reductions from 2023 through 2040. Simultaneously, the company is aiming to reduce scope 3 GHG emission by 90 percent by 2040.

“The SBTi plays a critical role in ensuring ambitions set by businesses are in line with the latest climate science and will contribute to tackling the climate emergency,” said Caroline Laurie, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry, adding that science has always been a priority for the company.

“We are committed to continue working with our suppliers and partners to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable practices.”

Burberry is currently carbon neutral across its global operations — all the electricity the company uses is from renewable sources.

“Climate science tells us that we need rapid and deep emissions cuts if we are to achieve global net-zero and prevent the most damaging effects of climate change,” said Luiz Amaral, chief executive officer of SBTi, explaining that they hope other companies follow suit.

Last month, Burberry revealed it will be donating over 12,000 meters of fabric to more than 30 fashion schools and universities across the country as part of the ReBurberry Fabric program in partnership with the British Fashion Council.