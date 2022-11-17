×
Fashionphile to Pop Up in Fred Segal’s L.A. Store

Fred Segal and Fashionphile have a new linkup.

Fashionphile's cage inventory room in background with an array of product and two Birkin bags at front foreground in neutral tones.
A look at inventory at Fashionphile's Chelsea showroom and authentication center. Fashionphile

Fashionphile is linking up with Fred Segal for a pop-up shop.

The reseller is accustomed to operating a series of store-in-store formats (including with Neighborhood Goods and Neiman Marcus Group) meant to engage circular shoppers. Now, Fred Segal is taking a stab at the concept with a pop-up in its Sunset Boulevard flagship in Los Angeles happening Nov. 17 to May 31, 2023.

The pop-up will allow the Fred Segal shopper to try out resale with Fashionphile, and builds on recent collaborations like a Fred Segal and Bogner skiwear launch also set to take up residence in the store.

Regular hours for Fred Segal Sunset are Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and shoppers will be able to access an array of Fashionphile’s ultra-luxury accessories for buying and selling. Per Fashionphile, the assortment includes covetable accessories, classics and one-of-a-kind pieces from brands like Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more.

Customers looking to sell items to Fashionphile (the reseller carries more than 80 designers, though Fred Segal private label is not one of them) can do so at the Fred Segal pop-up and enjoy same-day payment in the form of a Fred Segal gift card (which varies depending on item value).

Along with new brand partnerships, Fashionphile has been leaning into physical space. This past May, the company unveiled its 60,000-square-foot East Coast digs in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. At the facility, guests can treat bags to a handbag spa (for light cleaning as part of the company’s repair ethos) as well as peruse and sell goods.

Fashionphile founder and president Sarah Davis previously told WWD that 78 percent of people who come into Fashionphile’s Carlsbad, California location buy something, adding “that’s an insane number for retail,” when it comes to conversion. Any efforts thereafter represent additional opportunity for the reseller to gain traction with shoppers, as brands look to also embrace circularity in stride.

