Where to Shop for Sustainable Children’s Wear

Meet Namuk and more of the children’s wear brands leading with sustainability at the onset.

Three kids tangled up on a beanbag wearing Young Days sets.
Young Days offers mix and match clothing to feel good about. Courtesy Young Days

For parents new and established, the hunt for sustainable baby and kid’s wear grows cumbersome. And the landscape for sustainable, unique and stylish options may be even tougher to navigate.

Luckily, much of the vetting criteria for sustainable children’s wear follows the lead of sustainable adult fashion and thus prioritizes recycled fibers, reduced emissions impacts and positive community and labor benefits.

These brands are babies themselves (founded in the past three years) and have built their offerings around ethical and sustainable values from the start.

Young Days is a newly launched sustainable children’s wear brand founded by garment industry veterans (and father-son team), Jeremy and Jeff Fischer, following an exhaustive hunt to find children’s clothing that looked good and aligned with their values. Priced for $25 and under, the brand carries onesies, shirts, sweatshirts, waffle knits and more that utilize entirely organic cotton and recycled materials (like polyester).

Namuk is a Swiss premium sustainable outdoor brand for kids (up to 12 years old). Inspired by the great outdoors, the brand’s latest drop consists of its Crusade upcycled jackets for $329 and pants for $229. Fabrications include biodegradable fleece, recycled polyester and Primaloft built for what Namuk calls “heavy users,” or those who play outside in every type of weather.

Namuk is getting kids ready for the great outdoors.

Crann Organic is a children’s elevated basics brand using fabrics that are more sustainable, including GOTS-certified organic cotton, Tencel lyocell and other natural blends. Styles include joggers, sweatshirts, leggings and dresses ranging in sizes from 4T to 10Y, and priced from $16 for boxers to $38 for dresses.

A tree-printed set from Crann Organic.

Mon Coeur (which means “my heart”) offers a range of sustainable fashion options for kids (2 to 8 years old) and babies (ages 3 months to 24 months) including puffers, hoodies and beanies. While the baby puffers go for $190, some sale items start at $12 and up. Embroidered slogans like “tree climber” and “nature lover” dot the ribbed-knit beanies as a step apart from the gendered (and perhaps dated) “little princess” that typically defines kids’ options. Materials include recycled polyester and Global Recycled Standard-certified cotton, and the brand is also part of 1 Percent for the Planet, sharing profits with environmental causes.

Customize a bodysuit and legs bundle from Mon Coeur.
ad