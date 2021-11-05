An ‘Anti-Greenwashing’ Pop-up Is Coming to San Francisco This Month

Ethical shopping platform Toward is hosting an anti-greenwashing pop-up in San Francisco.

The pop-up will run Nov. 5 to 21 on Fillmore Street in the Pacific Heights neighborhood and is meant to be a stance on transparency.

“This is the first time we’re publishing or showing the full list of questions that we ask. Anyone who comes into the pop-up will be able to see how thorough our vetting process is [for making it onto the site],” added Toward’s founder and chief executive officer Ana Kannan.

As Kannan mentioned, all of Toward’s 115-point questionnaire (its stringent process of vetting vendors on a range of ESG topics among them working conditions and shipping impact) will be displayed on the wall.

Noting the encroaching climate disasters (one being the cyclone that tore through parts of San Jose and San Francisco near her family home), Kannan, said, “Our pop-up is all about trying to be more transparent in the fashion industry — and not contributing to this exacerbation of the climate crisis.”

At 23, Kannan launched Toward this past summer — after graduating from the University of Southern California — seeing the demand among Gen Z and Millennial women for transparent, ethical retailers.

Towardstore.com was the result and it now carries a range of responsible designer clothing, accessories and a range of clean beauty. Not all of Toward’s brands are included in the pop-up but the company will showcase 20 brands that have “put a very strong focus on multiple pillars in our vetting process,” according to Kannan.

Those brands include Collina Strada, Rejina Pyo, Yuzefi and Furtuna Skin and Bolt Beauty, the beauty arm of Bolt Threads that produces Mylo mushroom leather.

As a relatively young business and entrepreneur, Kannan is keen on establishing a thoughtful dialogue with customers. “We welcome any questions and invite that for people who come into the space,” she said.

With virtual screens and wall displays featuring information on the importance of responsible fashion. Customers will find scannable QR codes with info on Toward’s responsibility elements across social and environmental concerns.

There are plans for physical retail as of yet, but Kannan maintains the pop-up is all about learning.