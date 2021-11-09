Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2021

Sir Jony Ive, Moncler to Collaborate, Most Likely on a Green Project

Ive mentioned the collaboration between his LoveFrom creative collective and the Italian luxury brand during a Re:Wired virtual event.

LONDON — Sir Jony Ive and Moncler are cooking up a collaboration, and it’s likely to be in the field of sustainability. During a Q&A at the virtual two-day Re:Wired event, Ive mentioned that his creative collective LoveFrom is working with Moncler on product — but that’s all he revealed.

A LoveFrom spokesperson confirmed that both companies have plans to work together on a project “born of the mutual respect and admiration between Jony Ive and Remo Ruffini, the details of which are not yet disclosed.”

Ruffini is the chairman and chief executive officer of Moncler.

LoveFrom and Moncler are both keen to make strides in the sustainability space.

As reported in September, LoveFrom’s founders Ive and Marc Newson signed a multiyear deal with Ferrari, which is likely to result in something on wheels that’s powered by electricity.

LoveFrom has also been working with Prince Charles on his sustainability efforts. Last week during COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Ive and England’s future king revealed the Terra Carta Seal, which will recognize private sector companies that are leaders in sustainability.

The seal, designed by Ive, was presented as Prince Charles hosted the Terra Carta Action Forum at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow.

Terra Carta is part of the prince’s Sustainable Markets Initiative, and aims to “provide a roadmap to 2030 for businesses to move toward an ambitious and sustainable future; one that will harness the power of nature combined with the transformative power, innovation and resources of the private sector.”

Last year Moncler unveiled its Born to Protect Sustainability Plan, which stretches until 2025. The plan focuses on five strategic drivers: climate action, circular economy, fair sourcing, enhancing diversity, and giving back to local communities.

Moncler, is also a signatory of the Fashion Pact, and has taken out a credit line from Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo bank for a maximum amount of 400 million euros.

The credit is linked to Moncler’s achievement of environmental impact reduction targets, and is similar to green financing deals brokered by luxury brands including Prada and Salvatore Ferragamo with other banks.

Circularity is also key for Moncler, which has put the focus on low-impact materials and on cutting waste. They’ve been recycling fabric scraps and using sustainable nylon, as well as eliminating the use of single-use plastics.

More than 80 percent of nylon fabric scraps will be recycled by 2023 and 50 percent of the nylon used by the company will be sustainable by 2025. Moncler is expecting zero single-use conventional plastic by 2023.

