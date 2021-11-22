SKP Becomes First Chinese Mall to Reach Carbon Neutrality

LONDON — Luxury department store chain SKP, which includes the world’s most profitable mall SKP Beijing, has become China’s first retail group to be certified carbon natural after it was certified by Carbonstop, China’s first carbon management software and consulting services provider.

“With global warming reaching historic heights, SKP felt necessary to innovate in the area of sustainability,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“Trying to be always one step ahead, SKP has discreetly but deeply worked in the past years to rethink its ways of working, tracking every possibility to reduce its carbon footprint and making sure that its expansion in China be respectful of the planet.”

The retailer revealed that it is creating a new model of carbon neutrality and setting new standards for luxury retail by analyzing, measuring, optimizing, and reinventing every aspect of energy consumption within the operation. This includes construction, choice of materials, maintenance, waste management, water consumption, lighting, electrical and mechanical equipment lifecycle to travels.

It’s understood that these disciplines have been applied to all existing SKP stores in Beijing and Xi’an, and is a focus for the stores being built in Chengdu and Wuhan.

China’s commitment to reduce its “carbon intensity” by 2030 and to implement a more sustainable practice to economic development is also a key factor behind SKP’s decision to go carbon neutral while maintaining its leading position in luxury retail in China.

“SKP wants to continue creating extraordinary experiences for luxury lovers while remaining an extraordinary platform to luxury and fashion brands — in the best possible respect of the environment…This of course also includes enlisting its ecosystem of partners in this approach, and celebrating luxury and fashion brands in their efforts to become greener, more sustainable, and more responsible,” the spokesperson said.

