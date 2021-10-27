Somewhere Man Adds Circular Essentials for Men’s Sustainable Clothing

Men want sustainable fashion, too.

After the success of its Somewhere diffusion line, New Zealand-based sustainable label Maggie Marilyn launched Somewhere Man on Wednesday.

The collection is a mix of T-shirts, trackshorts, crewnecks, hoodies, everyday blazers in tonal bone, black, gray and white ranging from $65 to $550. Somewhere Man will be sold in-store and online at maggiemarilyn.com.

Eponymous designer Maggie Hewitt said the “fabrics can cross-pollinate” from women’s to men’s so that the Global Organic Textile Standard-certified cotton, ​​New Zealand wool and other traceable fabrics find seamless place in the brand’s existing supply chain. And embracing circularity, the company announced a take-back scheme this year and ensures all items have the ability to be either recycled or composted at the end of their life.

Maggie Marilyn first launched in 2016 and the luxury brand opened its first store last year in downtown Auckland, New Zealand, exiting wholesale and taking ownership over its distribution. The company is now firmly “in the driver’s seat,” according to Hewitt, despite the majority of its business formerly being in wholesale.

Hewitt says the Somewhere Man launch is about “not just telling a beautiful flowery story but showing that commercial prosperity and positive impact on people and planet.”

“It felt like the next step to bring men into the conversation as a predominantly women’s brand,” said Hewitt calling the collection “evergreen, everyday and traceable, circular essentials for men,” who are defined as “resilient, brave and a shoulder for those who need [them] and really believe in doing the right thing.”

Men’s wear, she said, “has exactly the same values as the original Somewhere has,” touting the company’s 73 percent reduction in its carbon emissions across its value chain and plans on regenerative farming.

Somewhere Man offers sustainable staples for men. Courtesy

