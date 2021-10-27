Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

WWD Honors: Miuccia Prada, John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Fashion

WWD Honors: Women’s Designer of the Year Rick Owens

Somewhere Man Adds Circular Essentials for Men’s Sustainable Clothing

After the success of its Somewhere diffusion line, New Zealand-based sustainable label Maggie Marilyn launched Somewhere Man on Wednesday.

Somewhere man, sustainable, fashion, mens, designer
Somewhere Man is an essentials line from luxury label Maggie Marilyn. Courtesy

Men want sustainable fashion, too.

After the success of its Somewhere diffusion line, New Zealand-based sustainable label Maggie Marilyn launched Somewhere Man on Wednesday.

The collection is a mix of T-shirts, trackshorts, crewnecks, hoodies, everyday blazers in tonal bone, black, gray and white ranging from $65 to $550. Somewhere Man will be sold in-store and online at maggiemarilyn.com.

Eponymous designer Maggie Hewitt said the “fabrics can cross-pollinate” from women’s to men’s so that the Global Organic Textile Standard-certified cotton, ​​New Zealand wool and other traceable fabrics find seamless place in the brand’s existing supply chain. And embracing circularity, the company announced a take-back scheme this year and ensures all items have the ability to be either recycled or composted at the end of their life.

Related Galleries

Maggie Marilyn first launched in 2016 and the luxury brand opened its first store last year in downtown Auckland, New Zealand, exiting wholesale and taking ownership over its distribution. The company is now firmly “in the driver’s seat,” according to Hewitt, despite the majority of its business formerly being in wholesale.

Hewitt says the Somewhere Man launch is about “not just telling a beautiful flowery story but showing that commercial prosperity and positive impact on people and planet.”

“It felt like the next step to bring men into the conversation as a predominantly women’s brand,” said Hewitt calling the collection “evergreen, everyday and traceable, circular essentials for men,” who are defined as “resilient, brave and a shoulder for those who need [them] and really believe in doing the right thing.”

Men’s wear, she said, “has exactly the same values as the original Somewhere has,” touting the company’s 73 percent reduction in its carbon emissions across its value chain and plans on regenerative farming.

Somewhere man, sustainable, fashion, mens, designer
Somewhere Man offers sustainable staples for men. Courtesy

For More, See:

‘Somewhere’ by Maggie Marilyn Makes Its Debut

Maggie Marilyn Opens First Store, Exits Wholesale

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Somewhere Man Offers 'Everyday and Traceable'

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad