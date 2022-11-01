EXCLUSIVE: Meet ‘South of Houston,’ SoHo’s Newest Vintage Launch

With the mainstreaming of vintage, there’s no shortage of options.

One new launch on Tuesday comes from Abby Price and Hannah Levy, cofounders of South of Houston, a curated vintage marketplace that will carry upscale vintage options and a variety of reworked labels in greater size ranges than vintage often has. The cofounders come from the industry, working in the secondhand space and also have additional schooling in fields like environmental justice and fashion history between them.

But perhaps in Price’s view, who also founded Abbode, a NoLIta-based flower shop and vintage home decor shop, taste speaks for itself.

“South of Houston is trying to make the vintage experience as easy and seamless to shop as possible,” Price told WWD. “We style the clothing on our site with pieces from current on-trend brands, so they can take inspiration from our looks and really be able to see themselves in the clothes. We also have spent ample time coming up with our size descriptions, going farther than just including basic measurements.” Sizes, she said, compare to what customers would expect from their favorite brands ranging from XXS to XL — among them Revolve, Reformation and Aritzia — after crowdsourcing input.

South of Houston is mostly online only and available at Sofhouston.com. The first drop includes 50 pieces spanning clothing and accessories. A selection of South of Houston picks will also rotate at the Abbode storefront.

While South of Houston’s assortment will be a mix of secondhand and vintage wardrobe options from the U.S. and abroad, future plans will include antique and vintage jewelry, deadstock lines, as well as a curated rental section where shoppers can rent pieces for special events, according to Levy, although the details are not sorted yet.

“The opportunities within the secondhand market are really exciting and we’re looking forward to being a part of the broader conversation surrounding sustainability and ethical production within the industry,” Levy said.

As for how sourcing is differentiated, Price said European wholesalers and states like Colorado, Vermont and Pennsylvania have proven to be boons for high-quality and unique finds. The other touch is the merchandising and presentation, she said.

“We aren’t a destination for affordable basics, we’re where you go when you want to add that special piece to this season’s wardrobe or select something one of a kind,” Price said. Options range from $250 and up for more unique finds.