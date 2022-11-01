×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Spring 2023 Trend: Denim Domination

Fashion

Victoria’s Secret Acquires Adore Me for $400 Million

Fashion

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push

EXCLUSIVE: Meet ‘South of Houston,’ SoHo’s Newest Vintage Launch

From the founder of Abbode, meet "South of Houston" a new vintage marketplace paying homage to SoHo.

Hannah Levy and Abby Price, cofounders of South of Houston vintage marketplace stand with a rolling garment rack between them.
Hannah Levy and Abby Price, cofounders of South of Houston vintage marketplace. Courtesy

With the mainstreaming of vintage, there’s no shortage of options.

One new launch on Tuesday comes from Abby Price and Hannah Levy, cofounders of South of Houston, a curated vintage marketplace that will carry upscale vintage options and a variety of reworked labels in greater size ranges than vintage often has. The cofounders come from the industry, working in the secondhand space and also have additional schooling in fields like environmental justice and fashion history between them.

But perhaps in Price’s view, who also founded Abbode, a NoLIta-based flower shop and vintage home decor shop, taste speaks for itself.

Related Galleries

“South of Houston is trying to make the vintage experience as easy and seamless to shop as possible,” Price told WWD. “We style the clothing on our site with pieces from current on-trend brands, so they can take inspiration from our looks and really be able to see themselves in the clothes. We also have spent ample time coming up with our size descriptions, going farther than just including basic measurements.” Sizes, she said, compare to what customers would expect from their favorite brands ranging from XXS to XL — among them Revolve, Reformation and Aritzia — after crowdsourcing input.

South of Houston is mostly online only and available at Sofhouston.com. The first drop includes 50 pieces spanning clothing and accessories. A selection of South of Houston picks will also rotate at the Abbode storefront.

While South of Houston’s assortment will be a mix of secondhand and vintage wardrobe options from the U.S. and abroad, future plans will include antique and vintage jewelry, deadstock lines, as well as a curated rental section where shoppers can rent pieces for special events, according to Levy, although the details are not sorted yet.

“The opportunities within the secondhand market are really exciting and we’re looking forward to being a part of the broader conversation surrounding sustainability and ethical production within the industry,” Levy said.

As for how sourcing is differentiated, Price said European wholesalers and states like Colorado, Vermont and Pennsylvania have proven to be boons for high-quality and unique finds. The other touch is the merchandising and presentation, she said.

“We aren’t a destination for affordable basics, we’re where you go when you want to add that special piece to this season’s wardrobe or select something one of a kind,” Price said. Options range from $250 and up for more unique finds.

Higher-end vintage finds from South of Houston including studded cowboy boots and a glitzy ’80s frock.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Hot Summer Bags

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Meet ‘South of Houston,’ A Vintage Marketplace Inspired by SoHo

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad