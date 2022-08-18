×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: August 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Top Earning Fashion CEOs of 2021

Business

Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Q4, Year

Business

Stellene Volandes on the Importance of a Well-placed Question Mark

Startup LePrix Closes Shop on D-to-C, Dashes into Wholesale

Why one resale startup is ditching its d-to-c business in favor of wholesale offerings.

resale recommerce woman with iphone photgraphing
D-to-c or b-to-b resale? That is the ultimate question. Adobe Stock

Startup LePrix has revealed expansion plans in Europe and a pivot in its business offerings.

Perhaps a signal of upcoming consolidation or trials in the consumer-facing resale space, the Washington, D.C.-based startup is closing shop on its direct-to-consumer offerings and shifting to what it calls “LePrix Wholesale.” Under its business-to-business wholesale marketplace, the startup logs 150,000 new resale items each month.

Its European business will be led by president Camille de Vregille (formerly at Louis Vuitton). An online statement from the company spotlighted the immediate transition of LePrix.com into a pre-owned wholesale platform for businesses, halting future consumer orders.

“In short, our expansion into Europe brings retailers in that region access to the inventory and tools that are crucial for successful resale initiatives,” Elise Whang, chief executive officer and cofounder of LePrix, told WWD. “And that’s important for the circular economy, which is global, because Europe is such an important player in this ecosystem. Their long and storied history is steeped in luxury. They’ve produced the world’s most iconic brands and now the continent represents half of the global preowned luxury industry, an industry expected to reach a value of $47 billion by 2027.”

Related Galleries

To date the company has raised $11 million in funding over several rounds, with the last round being led by Lyra Ventures and Aucnet in December for an undisclosed amount, per data from Crunchbase. Industry advisets for LePrix include Christine de Wendel (formerly of Zalando) and Gilt Group founder Alexandra Wilkis Wilson.

Going forward, LePrix Europe aims to provide retailers an easy way to source pre-owned inventory, muscling in on the lucrative resale sector by waiving the procurement steps on retailers’ behalf, taking on tasks in authentication and other reverse logistics services.

“There’s unlimited opportunity in the $36 billion resale ecosystem. The business challenge has been getting access to amazing supply at volume and online. That’s the problem that LePrix is solving,” said Whang. “By uniting the entire value chain in a single, secure platform we’re providing a scalable means to source authentic, pre-owned inventory to propel the virtuous cycle forward.”

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Hot Summer Bags

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Resale Startup LePrix Closes Shop on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad