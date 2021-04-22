LONDON — Stella McCartney is standing up for the Amazon rainforest and teaming with Greenpeace in its campaign to halt deforestation fueled by industrial agriculture and meat production.

The Stella x Greenpeace capsule collection features graphics inspired by vintage eco-activist designs on two T-shirts and two sweatshirts made from organic cotton in pale blue and white marble colorways.

Prices range from 250 pounds to 550 pounds and will be available exclusively on the brand’s website and at select retailers globally starting this week.

“I hope things do not return to normal in 2021 — rather, I hope we return to life more mindful, particularly when it comes to our decisions. Precious forests, like the Amazon, should not be destroyed to produce industrial meat sold around the world,” McCartney said.

The designer has long urged people to reduce the amount of meat they eat on a weekly basis in order to reduce deforestation “and safeguard this vital ecosystem and our climate for future generations.”

She also wants people to sign the Greenpeace petition and has pledged a donation to the organization via the Stella McCartney Cares Foundation.

McCartney said her company has been committed to zero deforestation since 2014, and does not source from ancient or endangered woodlands. The majority of its viscose comes from sustainably managed trees in Sweden.

McCartney’s decision to align herself with the Greenpeace campaign is part of a further, wider commitment to sustainability she announced last fall, an “A to Z Manifesto” of environmental, social and corporate governance commitments.

McCartney said the manifesto would act like “a checklist” for responsible behavior by her brand. The 26 letters of the alphabet stand for words and phrases she wants the brand to live by, such as “accountable,” “conscious,” “zero waste” and “humor.”

“I found myself in lockdown asking so many questions,” about hers and the company’s purpose, she said in an interview at the time. “I feel more empowered than ever to focus and condense my vision, and to amplify it. I feel really ready to fight for this different approach to fashion,” she said.

The Amazon is the world’s biggest rainforest, and is home to 400 billion trees and 10 percent of the planet’s species. It is also the world’s biggest carbon sink, according to Greenpeace.

The organization said that nearly 20 percent of the Amazon has already been destroyed by deforestation, which reached a 12-year high in 2020. If 20 percent of the Amazon is destroyed, the rainforest and its biodiversity will be lost forever, Greenpeace said.