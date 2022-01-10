Steve Madden, Dolce Vita Introduce ‘Re-Booted’ and ‘Re:Vita’ Resale Sites

Footwear mainstays Steve Madden and Dolce Vita are stepping into resale.

Starting Monday, Steve Madden customers can resell their goods through the brand’s new “Re-Booted” peer-to-peer re-commerce marketplace, while Dolce Vita’s “Re:Vita” marketplace will launch on Feb. 22.

Both programs are powered by Recurate, a re-commerce partner gaining ground in the fashion world. The platform celebrated international expansion (with the likes of retailers like Beyond Retro) and more than $3.25 million in its latest funding round last year. The branded peer-to-peer resale marketplaces will blend seamlessly into each brand’s existing website, allowing shoppers to submit their own product (including photos/descriptions), and select a recommended price for their items. From there, the Steve Madden and Dolce Vita goods will then be authenticated and approved by the respective brands to appear on their resale page.

Even vintage items that pre-date the current catalogue can be listed and sold.

As with other Recurate programs, once the item sells, customers receive a prepaid shipping label to send goods directly to the buyer, thereby cutting out unnecessary shipping and warehousing. Once the buyer verifies its condition, the seller will be reimbursed with store credit, which varies based on the condition of goods.

Given that Steve Madden Ltd. owns Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo and Greats, among other brands, other company names could soon boast resale props, too. The resale effort is what Gregg Meyer, chief sustainability officer at Steven Madden Ltd., hopes will extend brand product life as long as possible and further “galvanize the industry.”

“Steve Madden and Dolce Vita are thrilled to enter the resale market with Recurate as our partner,” Meyer said in a statement. “It’s no secret that millions of tons of clothing and shoes are incinerated or sent to landfills each year, and changing this will require changing the ways that we think about creating and buying fashion.”

Adam Siegel, Recurate cofounder and chief executive officer, emphasized that Steve Madden and Dolce Vita are two iconic brands that are “taking a huge step toward circularity” for the industry.

“Footwear is one of the fastest growing sectors of resale and we could not be more excited to partner with both Steve Madden and Dolce Vita as two of our first footwear brands,” he said in a statement.