Sustainability Strides at Copenhagen Fashion Week

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — When Copenhagen Fashion Week chief executive officer Cecilie Thorsmark introduced her Sustainability Action Plan at the beginning of 2020, she hadn’t accounted for all the ways the COVID-19 pandemic would shake up the industry.

But in Denmark, border closures, lockdowns and the inevitable budget cuts spurred by the pandemic didn’t discourage the local fashion industry from investing in sustainability and keeping up with its green goals.

Now, with less than a year to go until companies have to comply with the requirements in order to be a part of the showcase, designers are ready to present their progress and take on the challenge.

“We started early, so we are where we want to be: Nine out of 10 items in the fall 2022 collection are sustainably made,” said Ditte Reffstrup, creative director of the city’s all-star label Ganni, which has been investing heavily in building a dedicated corporate responsibility department to reach its commitments.

This season the brand already phased out all real leather from its ready-to-wear collections and Reffstrup is making it her goal to push the boundaries even further this year with more upcycling projects, new fabrics, and a focus on resale.

Copenhagen Fashion Week itself has been staying on track with its own set of goals (ranging from measuring and offsetting its own carbon emissions to banning the use of single-use plastic hangers and garment bags) while also inspiring brands and other organizations to do the same. This is what has been setting the showcase apart and upping its global relevance, even in a landscape where the future of fashion weeks is being questioned.

“It was definitely a risk setting those requirements in 2020 because you want to strike a balance between being ambitious and also attract the right brands to be part of our schedule,” said Thormsark, whose biggest mission for 2022 is to forge more international partnerships and ensure the sustainability requirements start to be implemented at other major fashion weeks. “We need a common direction,” she added.

She’s already conquering the Nordics, with her set of sustainable requirements now being adopted by fellow regional organizations such as the Icelandic Fashion Council, the Norwegian Fashion Hub and Oslo Runway, meaning that over 90 more companies will now implement similar standards.

The Danish government-funded program Fremtidens Tekstiler also picked up the requirements and is using them as a framework to train over 50 small and medium-size Danish enterprises.

“The progress made during the second year of our Sustainability Action Plan shows the potential of our strategy and three-year targets to inspire and push fashion companies to embrace more responsible business practices,” said Thormskark. “We strongly believe that the new Nordic partnerships we entered around the 2023 Sustainability Requirements set a major milestone that fosters stronger industry alignment and we’re very excited to seek out new partnerships internationally during this coming year.”

Copenhagen Fashion Week, fall 2022: A. Roege Hove

In an annual report, the showcase outlined a variety of green goals achieved in 2021, including ongoing offsetting of its own carbon emissions after each seasonal fashion week — calculated at about 45 metric tons of C02 — as well as identifying and promoting venues that comply with green energy standards.

The event has also been working out ways to reduce its carbon footprint by using electric cars; serving vegan or vegetarian food only, and stopping the production of fashion week merchandise.

However, the emissions that come with flying in international editors and buyers remain high and make up 90 percent of the event’s total footprint, with the company failing to reach its initial target of reducing those emissions by 35 percent.