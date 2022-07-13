Skip to main content
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 13, 2022

Sustainable Designers Turn to Natural Dyes, Leather Scraps in Latest Lines

Designer labels like Ian Greer and AS by DF are aiming to boost sustainability gains for summer and fall 2022.

Ian Greer is an emerging designer
New York-based designer Ian Greer leans into natural dyes for the latest line. Courtesy Ian Greer/Sara Laufer

To Dye For: Colorful, joyful and unconventional are the words that come to mind when describing emerging New York-based sustainable label Ian Greer.

Shortly after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2018, eponymous founder and designer Greer, racked up experience at Jonathan Simkhai, Derek Lam, Ralph Lauren and Ann Inc. Today, he balances an associate designer role at Ann Inc. with the demands of running a small business. The label produces in New York, working with partners like the family-owned 5001 Flavors Clothing Co. in the South Bronx and TNA Pattern in the Garment District.

Joking about the realities of being a small sustainable designer today — with only his hot plates to lighten the load of dyeing fabrics naturally — Greer said, “I really want people to understand that natural dyes have a place in the industry. We just have to change the way we view our clothing. Natural dyes are changing and evolving as we wear them. If you stain something, you can overdye it. If the dye fades, cut it up and make it into something totally new.”

WWD asked Greer for one thing he didn’t learn in fashion school, and his advice was: “Make it before you buy it…When you study fashion design, you are focusing on designing. When you start your own brand — you aren’t just designing, you are product development, tech design, marketing, packing, shipping, customer experience and social media.”

Recently, the designer held a pop-up in East Village alongside New York-based designer vintage boutique Quell. Both brands look to collaborate more on biannual events as they etch in pop-up formats and Instagram selling in equal importance.

Leveled Up Leather: When designer Denise Focil launched her contemporary ready-to-wear AS by DF label more than a decade ago, leather was then an unintentional guidepost to more sustainable practices.

In her latest fall line for 2022 — an offshoot of the brand’s Sustainable Leathers program — Focil’s AS by DF incorporates all recycled leather scraps for its edit of leather staples (like tailored trousers, blouses and cropped blazers). Priced for a luxe market ($200 to $780), the label is carried at Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, among others.

Since 2019, the Los Angeles label has been plastic-free in its shipping operations, using recycled paper for all packaging.

Even prior to dipping into the leather scraps in the latest collection, AS by DF had utilized chrome-free dyes. Without disclosing the name of the mill for proprietary purposes, Focil said the technology trims water use and emissions, boasting 90 percent less water than traditional tanning methods. She admitted some polyester is used as a bonding agent for the scraps which are included in the line.

Lab-grown leather is next on her agenda. “The reason I think it is the future is it can be completely clean, no waste and you don’t have to kill any animals.” Focil teased the launch of another program in September, which may incorporate more of her future-forward vision.

“My goal is for my garments to live a really long life, but still, one day this will end up thrown away. So completing the full-circle is something I use every single time I create anything.”

In addition, the label partners with nonprofit partner Ocean Conservancy in a profit-share, giving away $10 to ocean conservation efforts for every single leather garment sold as part of the recycled leather program. So far this year, the label has donated $40,000.

A model wears AS by DF white shirt, cream blazer and leather trousers overlooking a mountain top with alpaca in background lying down.
AS by DF upends traditional leather boundaries. Courtesy AS by DF

Twinning With Teva: Teva is teaming up with twin-designers and DJs, Coco and Breezy, on a limited-edition accessories line made with recycled leather.

Released Wednesday, Teva’s signature Hurricane XLT2 style is being reworked with full-grain leather in the heel and suede detailing. Along the breathable mesh foot straps, Coco and Breezy is stamped in minimal font as a callout to the collaborators.

Both footwear and sunglasses are available in kids and adult sizes, retailing for between $60 to $90. The collection is available online at Teva and Nordstrom.

Sandal maker Teva collaborates with DJs Coco and Breezy in a new sustainable edit. Here, the sisters sport the sandals in a nude trench ensemble outside with a toddler in between them holding hands.
Looks from the Teva x Coco and Breezy collaboration.
First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

