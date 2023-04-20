Sustainable Shampoo Bars, Organic Face Serum, Eco-friendly Toys Lead in Alibaba Searches

Eco shampoo bars, organic face serum and eco-friendly toys top sustainable bestsellers on Alibaba, according to a new report.

In the U.S., searches for sustainability continue, according to a sustainability trend report released Thursday from the e-commerce giant. As of March 2022, Alibaba Group’s consumer-facing businesses in China reached a historic high of more than 1 billion active users.

The company’s year-over-year trend growth showed that categories like personal care and household cleaning (up 56.9 percent), beauty (up 47.6 percent), household kitchen wares (up 45.4 percent), mother and baby goods (up 41.6 percent) and household appliances (up 34.9 percent), are leading sustainable searches.

Overall, Alibaba.com saw an 88 percent global increase in search terms such as “sustainable,” “eco-friendly,” “biodegradable,” “zero-waste,” “renewable,” “organic” and “reusable” year-over-year. The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Germany were leading the sustainable product purchases by country.

The company vets its more than 200 million products and 200,000 suppliers per a number of recognized certifications, among them the Global Recycle Standard, Forest Stewardship Council, U.S. Department of Agriculture, European Union’s Restriction of Chemicals, it said.

Rah Mahtani, U.S. chief marketing officer for Alibaba.com, expressed excitement for the uptick in sustainable product demand.

“We have been extremely encouraged to see such a significant increase in both search and purchase of eco-friendly products,” said Mahtani in a statement. “Sustainable buying from the end consumer has a ripple effect in the broader global supply chain and we encourage our buyers to make product decisions that best fit the needs of their customers. In this case, it’s a bigger focus on sustainable products. We’re pleased that Alibaba.com has become a reliable, central location for buyers to find more than 6 million sustainable sourcing and products worldwide.”