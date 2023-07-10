Sustainable Retailer Amour Vert to Open New Store

Sustainable retailer Amour Vert has unveiled another store in California.

The new store will be located in Montgomery Village in Sonoma County, 30 miles north of San Francisco. It will open later this year and will be the San Francisco-based company’s fifth retail location. Since its launch in 2010, Amour Vert has grown a following for its eco-conscious values and French-inspired sophistication with Northern Californian ease.

The company joins more than 60 retailers — among them Warby Parker, Sonoma Outfitters, Rise Cycle Co. and Lululemon — as well as local stores such as Wild Honey Mercantile and Avid Coffee in Montgomery Village.

“We have an exceptionally loyal customer base here in the Bay Area, with a lot of online business coming from the North Bay,” said Amour Vert chief executive officer Dominique Mikolajczak in a statement. “This new store will allow us to meet our customers where they are and give them the opportunity to experience Amour Vert in person. We’ve been impressed with how Montgomery Village has been developing and are pleased to be a part of it.”

With popular styles spanning improved basics to washable silk dresses, Amour Vert is eyeing sustainability in its agenda. Its innovation extends to its fabrications with goods made from Ecovero viscose (a EU Ecolabel-certified viscose) and cottonseed cupro (a silk alternative made from repurposed plant fiber), to name a few. The company also has a resale program called ReAmour.

As for what’s next, Amour Vert is in expansion mode and looks to triple its current footprint to 15 stores in the next year. Most of the new locations will be in California, per the company, but the East Coast and the Midwest are also being scouted.