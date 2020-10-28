MILAN – Making sustainability more appealing and approachable is the goal of Rebecca Prunali, the founder of Talia Collective, a U.K.-registered editorial marketplace debuting today.

A law graduate with a professional background in philanthropy, the Rome-native and currently Milan-based Prunali realized that there was a gap in the sustainable business when she was attending a strategy and communication master at the London College of Communication.

“The master was centered on fast fashion and sustainability so I started doing a lot of research and I found out there was no marketplace able to combine a high-end sustainable product offering with efficient, appealing storytelling,” said Prunali, who during the lockdown resigned from her full-time job to fully focus on the development of Talia Collective.

Named after the Ancient Greek muse of bucolic poetry and comedy, Talia Collective showcases about 20 sustainable beauty, fashion and accessories brands and offers insights and content promoting a more sustainable lifestyle. Among the items offered at the digital platform are Irene Forte skincare products, Bamford body care and knitwear, the garments of eco-friendly yoga and activewear brand Inhala,and the creations of sustainable Parisian couture brand The Ethiquette.

“I think that there are not so many people that are ready to make their own soap at home,” Prunali said. “Sometimes the approach to sustainability is too radical. As everybody says, sustainability is a journey and we offer a step-by-step approach to that.”

When it came to selecting the products for the digital platform, Prunali defined eight sustainability criteria and each brand offered at the marketplace meets at least two of them and has the goal to reach all the targets within two years. According to Prunali, the brands have to demonstrate commitment towards the reduction of water usage, traceability, the use of eco-friendly materials, cruelty-free practices, vegan standards, local productions, a giving-back culture and circular economy.

“Sustainable products cost a bit more but I really think that today’s consumers are understanding the importance of buying less but better,” Prunali said. Accordingly, the beauty and fashion items available at the marketplace are priced in the medium-high range and are promoted through lifestyle content, while Talia Magazine, the website’s digital journal, also includes interviews to “eco heroes” from different fields, as well as pieces suggesting eco-friendly practices and tips.

As Prunali explained, Talia Collective “targets women aged between 20 and 40, who have a cosmopolitan lifestyle, are well-educated and are keen to make investment purchases rather than fast-fashion shopping.”