Target Shoppers Can Now Look for the ‘Target Zero’ Icon for Better Packaging

Announced Wednesday, the Target Zero icon will signal products and packaging across Target’s assortment designed for reuse, refill and more.

Target beauty
The beauty category was a major growth driver during the most recent quarter. Courtesy Photo Stephen Allen

Target shoppers will now see a “Target Zero” icon in stores and online as a visual cue for sustainability props.

Announced Wednesday, the icon will signal products and packaging across Target’s assortment designed to be refillable, reusable or compostable, made from recycled content, or made from materials that reduce plastic use. It builds off of indicators like “Target Clean,” an identifier of products formulated without specific ingredients, like parabens or chlorine.

Target Zero will be available at all 1,900 Target stores and online, and guests may have already discovered the rollout in their local stores in late February.

“Target Zero unlocks important progress toward our Target Forward ambitions, each of which require collaboration from our partners and action from our guests to be realized,” said Amanda Nusz, Target’s senior vice president of corporate responsibility and president of the Target Foundation. “By making it easier for our guests to identify which products are designed to reduce waste, Target Zero helps them make informed decisions about what they purchase and advances a collective impact across our brand partners, our product shelves, and within our homes and communities.”

Products across beauty, personal care and household essentials were part of the initial launch, which includes hundreds of goods (no specific number was shared). Brands include Burt’s Bees, Plus and Pacifica, among others, with select products from Grove Co. and Target’s owned brand Everspring set to join the collection in April.

The company affirms that Target Zero unlocks important progress toward its Target Forward sustainability ambitions while serving as a visual signal to both customers and supply chain partners.

In 2019, Target set science-based targets for emissions reductions across Scope 1, 2 and 3. The retailer is a member of the Business Ambition for 1.5-degrees Celsius, a commitment under the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for companies to contain emissions to limit global temperature rise.

Under the Target Forward agenda, the retailer aims to be the market leader for inclusive, sustainable brands and experiences by 2030, as well as have 100 percent of its owned brand plastic packaging be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025.

Target, Retailer, retail, packaging, zero waste
Behind “Target Zero,” a new icon on display in store and online. Courtesy Target
