It’s a Start: The RealReal Extends Its Size Offerings With 11 Honoré Partnership

The luxury consignor is linking with 11 Honoré for consignment month to up its inclusivity.

A model with sunglasses and shaved head for The RealReal wearing a plus-size auburn bodycon dress and posing uptown.
The RealReal and 11 Honoré are partnering up to expand access to plus-size clothing. Courtesy The RealReal

The RealReal is upping its size range with the addition of a new partnership. 

Partnering with inclusive women’s brand 11 Honoré, The RealReal will add some 430 styles of extended size luxury items to its range of consigned goods. 11 Honoré consigned its private label goods as well as items from parent retailer Dia & Co., which includes Ganni, Carolina Herrera, Tanya Taylor, Brandon Maxwell, Lapointe and more. 

Launched Monday, the partnership is the latest in the suite of partnerships The RealReal designed for National Consignment Day on Oct. 3 — including a circular partnership with Jimmy Choo earlier this month. Anyone who consigns any XL or plus-size women’s apparel over the next six months at The RealReal will receive 30 percent off their complete transaction to shop 11 Honoré and additional designers on Dia & Co.   

Patrick Herning, founder of 11 Honoré at Dia & Co. said the partnership “further extends access” for smart, luxury options. “Our partnership offers a more sustainable way for plus-size women to shop for clothing, exclusively designed and fitted for them.” 

Shoppers can take advantage of the promotion from Oct. 24 to April 16, which is conditional on The RealReal’s acceptance of the item for consignment. The RealReal’s “circular award,” or 30 percent off discount can be used on Dia.com toward anything in the 11 Honoré collection or designers carried on the Dia & Co website.

There is no minimum value required to receive the credit and it is available to any consignors (not just first timers). The partnership is currently set for six months “with the possibility to extend,” according to Herning.

