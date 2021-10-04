Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler’s First Fragrances Revealed

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Is Fashion’s Ultimate Film Buff, Exhibition Proves

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for Handbag Resales

The resale marketplace founded National Consignment Day five years ago.

Hermes Birkin, The RealReal
An Hermès Birkin bag on The RealReal.

There’s National Son’s Day and National Coffee Day and, thanks to The RealReal, there’s National Consignment Day, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary today.

Not surprisingly, the online resale marketplace founded the day to raise awareness of the importance of resale in creating a more sustainable future for fashion, an industry that contributes 10 percent of the world’s total carbon footprint. Apparel production has almost doubled in the last 15 years to 80 billion garments each year, and a garbage truck’s worth of textiles is landfilled or burned every second, even though 95 percent of trashed clothes could be reworn, recycled or reused, according to the company.

In celebration of National Consignment Day, The RealReal is launching four new circular initiatives to more significantly reduce fashion’s impact. The first is the expansion of its luxury consignment to sports and outdoor gear, collectibles and electronics. The second is the option for consignors to get paid instantly for items they recirculate through the expansion of its Get Paid Now program. Third, it is teaming with e-tailer Mytheresa to reward its customers with a credit for recirculating their handbags. Consignors of handbags with a resale value of more than $750 will receive a $200 voucher for Mytheresa.

Related Galleries

Finally, The RealReal is launching Circular ReSource Lab, where it will test, learn and share potential solutions to the fashion waste crisis by focusing on reimagining damaged pieces, reviving used pieces and reselling others. The Circular ReSource Lab will release its inaugural ReCollection 02 this holiday season, a zero-waste collection created from damaged pieces, designed by The RealReal and upcycled in New York City.

“It’s time to get real about the future of fashion. If the industry continues on its current trajectory, its share of the world’s carbon footprint could jump to 26 percent by 2050 and it will miss the 1.5-degree [Celsius] pathway laid out by the Paris Climate Accord by more than 50 percent,” said Julie Wainwright, founder and chief executive officer of The RealReal. “Recirculating just one in five items would put the industry on track to achieve that goal. Consigning is something everyone can do to make a difference. We’re making it easier than ever to join the circular fashion movement and it couldn’t come at a more critical time for the health of the planet.”

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The RealReal Partners With Mytheresa for

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad