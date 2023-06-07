ThredUp Teams With ‘The White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson in New Collab

In a push for Gen Z maximalism, ThredUp’s latest closet collab taps “The White Lotus” actress Haley Lu Richardson.

Starting Wednesday on ThredUp.com, shoppers can expect 100 items from Richardson’s closet as well as secondhand styles inspired by what she thrifted from ThredUp’s existing inventory. With Haley’s shop, ThredUp aims to help thrifters infuse Richardson’s signature maximalist style — inspired by her character Portia’s carefree resort wear in the cult-favorite HBO show — into their summer wardrobes.

To date, the resale platform has worked with nearly 50 influencers, celebrities and other tastemakers to clean out their closets under its “Shop Their Closet” series. In a nod to spring cleaning, the series aims to promote frequent wardrobe edits and gives ThredUp shoppers exclusive access to covetable pieces from current tastemakers. Past campaigns included stylist Karla Welch, “The Real Housewives of New York”’s Carole Radziwill, media personality Katie Couric, former “The Hills” star Whitney Port and “Love Is Blind” standout Deepti Vampati, among others.

ThredUp measures the success of its collabs by awareness generated toward its thrifting platform as well as a wider, perhaps more elusive, cultural shift in which people “think secondhand first,” a brand spokesperson said. Ideally, celebrities already imbue a genuine thrift or sustainable fashion passion before heading partnerships.

As for the numbers, the brand rep said ThredUp’s Full Circle Collection with Zero Waste Daniel and Fran Drescher, for one, was “hugely successful” not only from a sales perspective (most of the collection sold out within the first month), but also because the campaign attracted mostly new customers. One of the goals of ThredUp’s campaign with Richardson, in particular, is to attract Gen Z customers with a super seamless shopping experience.