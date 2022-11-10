Fran Drescher Stars in ThredUp’s First Holiday Collection Campaign

What’s old is new again, and has made its way into ThredUp’s first “Full Circle Collection” for the holidays.

Marking the reseller’s first entirely designed upcycled home and clothing collection, the project was done in partnership with Zero Waste Daniel’s founder and designer Daniel Silverstein and “The Nanny” star Fran Drescher.

The collection features giftable items (everything from pet beds and bowls, to scarves, bucket hats and scrunchies) starting at $10, with more collectible items like a custom-made coat for $600 and Fran-inspired looks (an array of miniskirts and vests) for around $80. The collection will be available online starting Nov. 15 at ThredUP.com/fullcircle.

Silverstein told WWD that ThredUp painstakingly approved every single detail from beginning to end — handling sourcing of secondhand feedstock, approving every tag, label and detail as part of the collaborative effort to bring the project to life.

More upcycled goodies by Zero Waste Daniel for ThredUp.

“It has been a pleasure to work with them,” he said. “They also collaborated on the idea to have Fran Drescher as our celebrity spokesmodel and planned and executed the entire campaign shoot.”

The collection also boasts “Made in New York” status, being produced in workshops spanning Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan, which is also home to Silverstein’s personal studio New York City. Silverstein and team created all 1,000 pieces in the collection using approximately 2,000 pounds of textiles deemed unfit for resale.

“The impact of a collection like this is really twofold. I think the first part is the inspiration it brings to people,” Silverstein said. “We know that the market is oversaturated with old clothing, but sometimes we limit how we are willing to look at those materials because they do not fit into a conventional production stream. Doing a project of this scale helps designers, companies and shoppers see that this kind of a product can be accessible. That leads to the second part of the impact which is the inclusivity our collection offers. It’s not just about living your personal sustainability journey and lifestyle, it’s about being able to share these values through the season of giving. In today’s market, we know that many sustainable, [upcycled] and recycled products come with an additional price tag. My great joy in working with ThredUp is the affordable price point and inclusivity the collection is representative out of.”

He said “joy” (and of course, Miss Fran Fine, Drescher’s character on “The Nanny”) was a guiding inspiration behind the looks.

“I think a lot of today’s fashion makes people feel excluded by price or size, insecure about purchasing for reasons from materials to labor to supply chain, or just overwhelmed by the sheer saturation of new drops, must-haves and fast pace. This collection is supposed to be for anyone who wants to participate in the altruistic goals of sustainability, and each piece is actually one-of-a-kind, and made by hand in NYC,” Silverstein said.