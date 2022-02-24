ThredUp’s Newly Named Head of Public Policy Has Plans for Driving Circularity

Resale platform ThredUp is taking circularity policy to new heights with a new senior hire.

The resale platform has named Seth Levey ThredUp’s head of public policy and sustainability, a new role announced as of Thursday.

The company’s chief executive officer James Reinhart called circularity the “next frontier in sustainable policy,” in a press statement, expressing excitement at Levey’s hire.

In this role, Levey will spearhead government affairs and policy initiatives advocating for circular business models, like clothing reuse. He will also oversee the company’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts. Levey will report to Alon Rotem, chief legal officer of ThredUp.

Levey joins ThredUp from Equinor, where he was director of government relations and public affairs, responsible for the company’s U.S. climate, sustainability, environmental and innovation policy development and advocacy. Prior to that, he held roles at the Edison Electric Institute, representing investor-owned electric companies before policymakers, and at Exxon Mobil Corporation, in corporate public and government affairs.

Echoing Reinhart’s sentiment, Levey told WWD there are many policies and incentives that could accelerate the success of circular businesses.

“For example, exempting sales tax for secondhand apparel purchases or providing tax credits for retailers who develop a sustainable resale program,” he said. “I will be focused on educating policymakers about the impact of circular business models like reuse, pushing forward policy initiatives that focus on end of life and waste reduction, and amplifying support for related legislation like New York’s Fashion Sustainability and Accountability Act (the Fashion Act).”

Asked how he connects prior experience at Exxon Mobil to ThredUp, Levey said: “My career has long been at the nexus of advocacy and sustainability. Throughout my time in the energy sector, I saw firsthand that sustainability can’t just be an ‘add-on’ or ‘nice to have’ in your operations, it must be core to your strategy.”

ThredUp’s built-in sustainability clause is what attracted Levey to the resale platform.

“Sustainability is core to what ThredUp does; We believe that resale is a powerful solution to the fashion industry’s wastefulness,” he said. “It was also through my experience in the energy sector that I learned the importance of collaboration and partnership when working to shape policy. By educating and engaging policymakers and other stakeholders on the circular economy and benefits of resale, we’ll be well-placed to propose innovative new policies that accelerate the adoption of circular business models like apparel reuse. I’m excited to highlight circular fashion as the next frontier in sustainable policy.”

In addition to Levey’s hire, ThredUp recently joined a grassroots movement called “Fashion Declares,” signing an open letter that supports and offers improvements to the Fashion Act.

​​Recent data from the company suggests the importance of government support in advancing circularity aims. “Engaging in these forums will be critical in building momentum for the circular economy, and establishing my role and this function at ThredUp enables us to more effectively advocate for initiatives that will usher in a more sustainable future for fashion,” Levey said.