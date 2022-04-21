ThredUp Launches The Recommerce 100 to Track Resale

ThredUp is looking to quantify the rise of resale.

The company, which has built its own resale marketplace and also helps brands get into the business of selling secondhand, launched the Recommerce 100.

The monthly reading and review of the brands and retailers that have resale programs is intended to track the adoption of secondhand, measuring year-over-year growth in how many resale shops are launching and how many listings there are on each shop.

As of right now, Recommerce 100 is something of an aspirational title since the inaugural ranking, for March, found only 41 fashion resale shops, led by eco mainstay Eileen Fisher, which got into the game early, in 2009.

But it’s a group that appears to be growing quickly.

“At the current pace, the number of new resale shops launched in 2022 is expected to exceed the number of all other resale shops launched to date,” said James Reinhart, chief executive officer of ThredUp. “The acceleration of resale adoption is a positive signal, but for the industry to make a significant impact will require a more meaningful investment from participating brands and retailers. The Recommerce 100 aims to shed light on resale shop penetration and recognize the brands making the biggest impact through resale.”

The Recommerce 100 relies on publicly available information and counts resale listings on a brand’s e-commerce site. That excludes sales through third-party marketplaces, including thredup.com and also therealreal.com and poshmark.com. But the ranking does include ThredUp’s resale-as-a-service clients, such as Madewell, Nation LTD, Michael Stars and Kut from the Kloth.

ThredUp said resale is expected to grow 11 times faster than the broader retail apparel sector by 2025, with a third of executives seeing resale as becoming “table stakes for retailers.”

Ranking Resale’s Rise The top 10 resale sites, according to ThredUp’s Recommerce 100. Brand Resale Shop Listings Year Launched Eileen Fisher 65,290 2009 Tea Collection 20,800 2022 Lululemon 15,212 2021 REI 6,239 2017 Patagonia 4,509 2017 Nation LTD 4,190 2022 Michael Stars 3,992 2022 Kut from the Kloth 2,645 2022 Levi’s 2,412 2020 Madewell 1,440 2021

More from WWD:

Rent the Runway’s Jennifer Hyman Focusing on Profitability

Stefan Larsson’s Simple Plan for PVH

L Catterton Puts John Hardy On the Block: Sources