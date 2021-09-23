Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

New Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs Aims to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora New ‘Me’ Line Taps Addison Rae, Charli XCX, More

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept Store Built for TikTok

From Sept. 23 to Oct. 31, shoppers can shop pre-loved Madewell in Brooklyn at “The Second Chances Shop” circular shop.

Thredup, Madewell, resale, circular store
Thredup x Madewell introduce a circular concept store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Courtesy

Madewell just made a fully circular concept store with ThredUp.

Beginning today through Oct. 31, consumers can shop pre-loved Madewell in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, N.Y., at “The Second Chances Shop” circular concept shop. The store — which stocks jeans, shorts, dresses, shirts, T-shirts, tanks and outerwear — takes over the second floor of the Madewell men’s store. Merchandise is free of tags (to help cut down on waste) and women’s and men’s items are priced in bulk based on ThredUp’s average resale prices for Madewell goods, ranging from $10 for T-shirts to $40 for jeans.

“We designed the A Circular Store experience with shareability in mind. Our goal with this initiative first and foremost was to spread the word on the importance of circularity and the power of making clothes that last. With the help of social media, the experience can transcend this physical retail space and further communicate the importance of circularity,” said Derek Yarbrough, chief marketing officer of J. Crew Group, which owns Madewell.

Related Galleries

The store follows the Madewell Forever resale launch earlier this year, and continues ThredUp and Madewell’s ongoing partnership.

Given that an estimated 36 billion apparel items end up in landfills every year, the store is meant to educate shoppers as they circumnavigate the space. Featuring three low-lying modular display tables and a fitting room area dipped in the Instagram aesthetic of pastel blue curtains with a checkered rug and a chunky armchair afoot — the space is designed for photo ops, too.

Complete with an expertly staffed mending shop (free to use on Saturdays on any item in your closet) and QR codes throughout — shoppers can peruse the benefits of wearing secondhand, repairing and mending goods. Mending just one item saves 19 pounds of carbon annually, according to ThredUp’s fashion footprint calculator. 

Clean-out kits are also displayed in minimal envelopes on-site for shoppers to take and rid themselves of lesser-worn goods. Even the tote bags, which are leftover deadstock from Madewell, are cobranded for the store. After the concept store closes, the brands will review learnings to decide whether to scale efforts. All merchandising racks and tables will be repurposed in the store.

Erin Wallace, vice president of integrated marketing at ThredUp, echoed Yarbrough’s sentiment, saying the store is a “shared vision of what the future of fashion can look like if we collectively embrace reuse.”

While the vision is in operation, upcycling and repair workshops will be held in the space with Patagonia’s Worn Wear team and local designers.

On the interactive messaging on secondhand, Wallace emphasized that “a key element of this store is that it’s built to be a sharable and aesthetically pleasing experience. We want visitors to enjoy their time in the space, to rethink their concept of how to buy, wear and care for clothes, and to share with friends. The more conversation we can drive around secondhand and the need to extend the life of clothes, the more positive impact we can have on the fashion industry at large.”

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Inside ThredUp x Madewell’s Circular Concept

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad