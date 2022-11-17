×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

Tiffany’s Net-zero Aims Grow Bolder

The jeweler is stepping up its net-zero ambitions.

A Tiffany & Co. Hong Kong store front lit up at night.
Tiffany & Co. in Hong Kong. Courtesy

Tiffany & Co. announced a new net-zero commitment Thursday.

Though the jeweler had already pledged in 2015 to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, its latest targets are more progressive. Announced Thursday, the goal is to get net-zero-ready by 2040, or 10 years earlier than what’s outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement. Tiffany’s goal is also made in accordance with the Science Based Targets Initiative’s Net-Zero Standard, with interim targets set in the decade ahead.

“The global community’s collaborative efforts on climate action give us hope for the future,” Anisa Kamadoli Costa, chief sustainability officer at Tiffany & Co. and chairman and president of The Tiffany & Co. Foundation, said in a past sustainability report from the firm. “The collective drive and passion from business, government and civil society — and the innovation coming from all corners of the world — inspires us to set bold goals.”

Related Galleries

More specifically, the near-term goals comprise a 70 percent emissions reduction target in owned operations by 2030 (Scopes 1 and 2) with a commitment to also reduce Scope 3 emissions by 40 percent in that time frame. This near-term target will be a significant milestone toward Tiffany’s net-zero goal.

Its sustainability plan spans everything from renewable energy in operations to retrofitting buildings with LEED certifications to sustainable transportation innovation alongside LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton via an investment in a delivery startup called Toshi.

Per the company, the estimated remaining 10 percent of emissions produced (before the company can be considered “net-zero”) will be neutralized by high-quality carbon removals through Tiffany & Co.’s expanded investments in nature-based solutions, among them a forest conservation project in Kenya’s Chyulu Hills.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Hot Summer Bags

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tiffany’s Net-Zero Aims Grow Even Bolder

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad