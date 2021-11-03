Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Patrice Louvet Talks Momentum Ralph Lauren;

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Love Parade Honors Hollywood as American Olympus

Business

Chanel Returns to International Events With Dubai Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Emily in Paris’ Will Have Shoppable Content for Season 2

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Timberland is putting part of its fall 2021 collection up for rent, with London-based rental platform Hurr.

Hurr x Timberland
Hurr x Timberland Courtesy of Timberland

LONDON — Momentum around the circular economy is only getting bigger, and established brand names are starting to join in the movement.

Today, Timberland announced a partnership with London-based rental platform Hurr.

“Heritage brands carry a level of consumer trust that’s incredibly helpful to tap into when you’re changing consumer behavior in real-time. Partnering with Timberland is a huge step for us in increasing visibility and awareness of the fashion rental market, and opening it up to a new consumer that may not have considered rental before,” said Hurr chief executive officer Victoria Prew.

From working with brands like Pinko, Nanushka and Selfridges, Prew added that there’s power in these big brand names and they are a key part in helping to “cement the circular economy as the future of fashion.”

A series of puffer and fleece jackets from the Timberland fall 2021 collection are now available to rent exclusively on Hurr’s online platform, with prices starting at 18 pounds.

“Outerwear has consistently been a top-performing category on our site, and we’re actively seeking to improve our collection as we head into the winter months. Searches for ‘statement coats’ and ‘puffer jackets’ were also up 170 percent and 210 percent, respectively, in the last six weeks, so it’s a category that we are very much looking to continue growing and expanding,” said Prew, adding that the rental market is far from limited to occasionwear.

Cardigans, statement coats and made-to-order bags have grown into some of the best-performing categories on Hurr: “Rental is forming part of the modern customer’s day to day wardrobe. Partnering with Timberland enables customers to rent functional outdoor outerwear and will open up a huge opportunity in terms of a new market — one that perhaps is less interested in occasionwear but would consider rental for function-first apparel,” she added.

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Timberland Joins the Rental Movement

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad