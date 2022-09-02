×
Uniqlo Wants Customers to Get Up-close and Personal With 3D Knit, HeatTech and More at LifeWear Day 

Uniqlo’s LifeWear Day is back, with a host of advancements on display. 

A Uniqlo's 3D knitting machine set
Uniqlo's 3D knitwear machine on display at its Fifth Avenue flagship. Courtesy Uniqlo

Uniqlo’s LifeWear Day returns this fall, with several callouts to how the brand is manufacturing sustainably and one special debut for tech enthusiasts.  

The event began at the Fifth Avenue flagship on Friday and runs through Oct. 10. Uniqlo’s core products — comprising the likes of its 3D Knit, HeatTech and Ultra Light Down — will be celebrated through interactive customer tech displays. Along with photo ops and try-ons with core products, there will be a HeatTech installation and a 3D knit machine for trial. It’s the first time Uniqlo’s 3D knit machine will be shown to the public, per the company. Showcasing the process of creating a seamless knit, the machine takes three threads and, in real time, knits a garment to shape from hem to collar. 

The display will give customers a closer look at fiber details and construction of core items.

“By sharing this in person we hope our customers gain a better understanding of the process,” Daisuke Tsukagoshi, Uniqlo North America’s chief executive officer, told WWD. “Our LifeWear offering is clothing with a practical sense of beauty…in detail. Through these installations we are sharing some of these innovative details.”

Coinciding with the display, Uniqlo’s seventh issue of its nameplate LifeWear magazine launched Friday. The theme of the fall 2022 publication is “Today’s Classics,” highlighting how the Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.-owned brand is updating its wardrobe basics with modern flair.

“We’d like for our customers to walk away with an understanding of how and why our LifeWear products are unique,” Tsukagoshi added. “We are highlighting key elements of innovation and craftsmanship behind our classic essentials.”

