Valentino Launches Website Section Detailing Its Conscious-driven Business Model

The “Creating Shared Value” page hosted on the brand’s website launches May 31 gathering all sustainable initiatives.

Stills from Valentino's "Creating Shared Value"
Stills from Valentino's "Creating Shared Value" video campaign. Ainslie Henderson/Courtesy of Curate Films

MILAN — Valentino’s eco- and responsibly minded business actions have found a new home, on the company’s website under the moniker “Creating Shared Value.”

The dedicated consumer-facing page debuting Tuesday chronicles the couture house’s green transition, detailing its social and environmental projects and initiatives and engaging in conversation with its clients.

Focused on three pillars — people, planet and product — the new page tackles subjects including artisanship, employee value, inclusive working environment, scholarships and mentorship initiatives, technology-enabled manufacturing, the new conscious concept of luxury and more.

The section dedicated to the luxury brand’s environmental progresses details its evolution toward a business and manufacturing model mindful of carbon footprint and environmental impact.

In tandem with the web page launch, the company has revealed it is forging ties with Karma Metrix, an Italy-based company that is part of the AvantGrade.com search marketing and AI specialist, to extend its eco-commitment to its web and digital operations, assessing its digital sustainability.

The move reflects Valentino’s commitment to strengthen its digital capabilities. The company has recently internalized operations for its U.S. e-commerce site, after doing a similar action in Japan earlier this year, and more geographies are expected to transition throughout 2022. The initiative is viewed as instrumental to furthering the brand’s aim to develop a customer-centric approach.

Marking the launch of the “Creating Shared Value” page, Valentino conscripted Edinburgh-born Ainslie Henderson, founder of the Amphibian Husbandry studio and a former recipient of a BAFTA award, to conceive a stop-motion video campaign that shows a green thread of organic cotton spun in the Netherlands weaving drawings of planet Earth, the brand’s logo and several people on a recycled cotton canvas.

“The stop-motion piece I created in response to Valentino’s three pillars [people, planet and product] is made from hand-sewn frames on tiny pieces of organic, recycled cotton. Through the movement of flowing thread that weaves throughout the images, the piece attempts to communicate that everything is connected, that all our actions have consequences, and that to overcome the huge environmental challenges faced by the textile industry, joined-up thinking is required,” said Henderson.

 

A frame from Valentino's "Creating Shared Value" video campaign.
A frame from Valentino’s “Creating Shared Value” video campaign. Ainslie Henderson/Courtesy of Curate Films

Among its most recent sustainable-inclined actions, Valentino committed to going fur-free starting from 2022 and alpaca-free starting with the spring 2022 season; introduced a vintage project tapping into the resale market and the circular fashion economy; pledged to work with environmentally friendly viscose suppliers for 70 percent of its production; unveiled the Open for a Change sneaker for men and women made with recycled elements, and joined the Sustainable Aviation Fuel corporate program promoted by Air France and KLM to curb its business trips’ carbon footprint.

Back in 2013 the company joined the Greenpeace Detox Solution Commitment in a mission to eliminate all dangerous chemicals from its supply chain and signed onto Zero Deforestation Commitment projects to help protect life-giving waterways and rainforests.

