Vera Bradley, On and EBay Announce New Resale Partnerships 

Vera Bradley and On running shoes boast dedicated resale sites, while EBay U.K. links with Reskinned to offer repaired goods as an extension of its marketplace.

Vera Bradley's "Forever Favorites" program appears
Vera Bradley is one new resale site entering the fray.

Vera Bradley went further down the resale route Thursday, partnering with ThredUp on its first dedicated resale site.

Previously, the handbag brand had partnered with ThredUp for its clean-out kits where customers send used goods back in polka-dot bags for repurposing. Vintage styles as well as signature sustainably designed lines, like Vera Bradley’s ReActive (recycled polyester) and recycled cotton collections, will be part of the “Forever Favorites” storefront with significant price discounts.

In another resale stride, logistics recommerce provider Trove and running shoe brand On announced the launch of “Onward” a branded resale site and trade-in program for used On footwear. Through Onward, customers can send back their gently used On footwear and receive a $35 credit to spend on their next purchase at Onward or On-running.com.

Already a $2 billion-dollar industry, the used sneaker industry is set to reach $30 billion globally by 2030.

On the flip-side, used goods marketplace EBay is purveying more pre-owned and repaired goods under its latest marketplace addition.

As part of its partnership with Reskinned, a resale platform that only sells repaired goods, the U.K. business will list the marketplace’s goods on its platform. Already, 20 million EBay shoppers (many of whom are small business owners) are scouting the platform for the latest finds.

Some 30 brands are working with Reskinned, among them Sweaty Betty and River Island. Because of its unqiue repair-first model, Reskinned is able to sell listings 40 percent lower than high-street prices in what EBay calls its “imperfects hub.”

Jemma Tadd, head of fashion at EBay U.K. said the latest partnership puts both companies at the “forefront” of circular fashion.

To that, Matt Hanrahan, cofounder of Reskinned, added that partnership will extend the lifecycle of products and “showcase the variety of routes into a kinder way to shop for the shopper’s wallet and the planet.”

