×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

LVMH Signs Energy Efficiency Pact With Chinese Developer Hang Lung Properties

Fashion

Flats, Comfy Basics, Italian Brands Dominate Lyst Index as Platform Grows Its Scope

Fashion

Bridal Fall 2023 Trends: Voluminous Ballgowns, Minimalism and Bows

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

The resale platform has issued its first authentication "trust report."

From Vestiaire Collective
From Vestiare Collective Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

PARIS – Vestiaire Collective is upping the authentication ante.

The world’s largest luxury resale platform has issued its first “trust report,” detailing its verification process. The company operates five centers: in France, the U.K., U.S., Hong Kong and a newly opened facility in South Korea.

In the report, Vestiaire Collective highlights a nearly perfect counterfeit detection rate, and says that more than 360 million euros-worth of counterfeit items have been blocked from the platform. The company credits its 60 authentication experts worldwide, with each looking at 40,000 items per year – making that 1.5 million to pass through its centers since 2019.

Related Galleries

Vestiaire Collective said it is working with the luxury brands to learn and train authenticators to spot details on the most sought-after items.

The company wanted in the report to give users more transparency, understanding and a deep dive into the specifics of its process.

“What does it mean when you say to people, to our community, ‘trust me’? Our mission is to be the most trusted and tasteful resale platform,” Vestiaire Collective cofounder and fashion director Sophie Hersan told WWD.

The timing is as perfect as a Swiss watch’s, with the company positioning itself as an authentication leader just as major players Amazon and eBay are making moves into the resale space.

Last week, Amazon announced it is getting into luxury resale through a partnership with What Goes Around Comes Around, and eBay said it is refocusing on the second-hand luxury market after its efforts to challenge Amazon’s broader e-commerce business came up short.

“Honestly, we are a pioneer, and so we have expertise and we know how to build the model, how to be more sustainable, how to fight against counterfeits,” Hersan said, underlining Vestiaire Collective remains a leader in the luxury resale space. She noted that when the company launched in 2009, it was partly in response to eBay’s then lack of a verification system for luxury goods.

“We wanted to do the opposite [at the time], because we didn’t trust the platform,” she said. “We are quite a bit advanced on the technology and on the human expertise [for authentication], and it’s super, super key that we have those high-level standards.”

Amazon is selling through a third-party partnership, while Vestiaire Collective works directly with brands, Hersan noted. That, she said, is one of the key strengths and positions the platform in a sweet spot with resale as a service through its brand partner program, launched in 2021.

That Vestiaire Collective has also baked sustainability into its mission is another added value for brands, Hersan explained. “We have a role to play in the ecosystem, and we have pushed since day one for the industry to become more sustainable, which means we push to make brands join the circularity movement,” she said. “We see it as an expertise that is not easy [for brands]. They are more retail and linear businesses. We propose a solution to help them accelerate and be more engaged.”

Vestiaire Collective is working with the brands on digital ID technology and using blockchain to assist with the authentication process, said company chief operating officer Charles Bellois.

“It started with data and has come to more technology on the product element and on the product details,” he said. “We are continuing to invest in knowledge on the teams as well as making sure we have opportunities to use the technology, because we are also a technology company, and we want to make sure we stay on the forefront of that.”

Vestiaire Collective is working with several of the big companies on developing new tech methodologies that can be applied across brands, as well as unique applications for some of the most sought after – and therefore most replicated – labels. That includes luxury education in their dedicated academy, which has more than 180 hours of training, Bellois said.

“It’s an ongoing race with the counterfeiters in order to implement [technology],” he said. “That’s why a lot of these companies are less transparent in sharing the technology to make sure that those technologies stay safe as long as possible.” Plus, they still believe in the human touch, with the quality-control team conducting a final check of items to make sure they meet Vestiaire’s standards for listing.

The next challenge will be accommodating an increase in volume, as Vestiaire Collective fully integrates Tradesy following the acquisition of the Los Angeles-based platform in March. That move will onboard Tradesy’s seven million members by the end of 2022. While the integration of the two platforms has been “challenging,” Bellois said it is going “quite smoothly.”

The combined company will have 23 million users and move $1 billion of merchandise per year.

“The assortment was not that different from a luxury perspective. It’s true the demographic was different, and that’s why we were interested in this partnership.…There is bigger sales volume in the U.S., and we are consolidating, but user awareness and luxury offerings are strong,” he said, adding that most of the challenges are on the tech side rather than regarding company culture.

The increased sales volume after the Tradesy integration will necessitate a second authentication center in the U.S., although no opening date is set. Authentication requires extra shipping as items travel to centers first before being shipped to buyers, but the company says it will continue to prioritize local sales to minimize transport, reducing plastic and using recycled cotton bags in an effort to lower carbon emissions.

As digital ID technology develops, Vestiaire Collective says it will be better able to track how often items pass through its platform and just how circular sales really are.

While second-hand sales can still contribute to churn, Herson said Vestiaire’s work on authentication and quality counters any notions of over-consumption.

“The report is proving the inverse. With Vestiaire, we propose quality items with a curated catalog. That means we propose items to last. We highlight craftsmanship. We propose high-end, desirable fashion. We fight against fast fashion,” she said. “We say: ‘Buy less, buy better.’ That’s why we do this curation on the platform and improve our authentication.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Hot Summer Bags

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy Integration and Fighting Fast Fashion

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad