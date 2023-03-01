×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Bagatelle CEO Michael Litvack Dies at 68

Business

Urban Outfitters Posts Mixed Figures in the Fourth Quarter

Fashion

Dior’s Show Celebrated Paris in the 1950s

Juicy, Carhartt ‘Reworked,’ Montserrat Does Rings: Short Takes

New resale verticals and category moves from Juicy Couture, Carhartt and more.

By
Jean E. Palmieri, Kaley Roshitsh, Sarah Jones
Plus Icon
A Ciao ring by Montserrat.
A Ciao ring by New York-based label Montserrat. Hagop Kalaidjian

Resale Moves: Count Juicy Couture and Carhartt as the latest brands to get into the resale game.

This week, Juicy Couture will kick off Rejuiced, a new partnership with Recurate that will allow customers to sell their previously owned apparel and accessories directly on the brand’s e-commerce platform.

And Carhartt has selected Trove as its partner for its Carhartt Reworked initiative, a resale program dedicated to extending the life of workwear.

For Juicy Couture, users submit their product photos and description and select a recommended price for the items, which will then be authenticated and approved by the company before they appear on the resale page. Once sold, the seller will receive a prepaid shipping label to send the item to the buyer, and once received, the seller will be reimbursed with store credit.

Related Galleries

“Juicy Couture is one of the most sought-after brands in thrift shops and second-hand marketplaces in our portfolio, which is a testament to its enduring connection to pop culture,” said Natasha Fishman, chief customer officer and executive vice president of marketing at Juicy-owner Authentic Brands Group.

And at Carhartt, the company will accept trade-ins of outerwear, overalls, pants and the like that are less than 10 years old and retail for more than $50. Customers can bring the items to participating Carhartt stores and exchange them for a digital gift card used in-store or online.

The program will kick off in six store locations before being rolled out across the U.S. this year, as a testament to the brand’s eco-commitment.

A model wears a pink and black houndstooth Juicy Couture tracksuit paired with a white logo gem bag with taxi cab in background.
“Rejuiced” is Juicy Couture’s answer for vintage lovers. Courtesy Juicy Couture

Exclusive: New York-based sustainable label Montserrat enters the sized jewelry category with its first lab-grown diamond ring line on Wednesday.

Cofounders Gayle Yelon and Carolina Cordon-Bouzan told WWD they want to see the brand on the hands of their customers on “both social media and IRL.” (In true “It”-girl repose, the cofounders can often be found curled up in a booth at Sant Ambroeus on Lafayette’s busy SoHo street corner).

“One of our big focuses in the next year is our push to educate both our current and future customers on lab-grown diamonds, a material seen quite a lot throughout the brand,” Cordon-Bouzan said. This includes highlighting its “earth friendly benefits” (by taking drilling out of the equation) per Yelon.

The line spans seven styles starting at $92 to $400, among them the “Caviar ring” which is a black pavé ring with rhodium plating, available on Montserrat-nyc.com.

Microfiber Moment: Activewear brand Under Armour is tackling microfiber shedding at its origin.

The Baltimore company created a testing methodology that identifies the rate at which textiles release microfibers. The Steph Curry partner has started testing materials at the beginning of product development, enabling it to pull or rework textiles that have a high propensity to shed.

“When we realized the extent of the fiber shed problem during product research, we knew we needed to figure out a way to use our innovation capabilities to do our part to address the issue,” said Jeremy Stangeland, senior manager, materials lab at Under Armour. “Our strategy focuses on working to help address the root causes of shedding, starting with the ability to measure it.”

This effort supports Under Armour’s target to have 75 percent of its fabrics fashioned out of low-shed materials by 2030. The company is also a signatory of Microfibre Consortium’s 2030 Commitment, which intends to shrink the environmental impact of textile fiber fragments to zero.

The Nike rival is looking into making its methodology accessible across the fashion sector.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Hot Summer Bags

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Juicy Couture, Carhartt 'Reworked,' Montserrat Does Rings

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad