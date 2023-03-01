Juicy, Carhartt ‘Reworked,’ Montserrat Does Rings: Short Takes

Resale Moves: Count Juicy Couture and Carhartt as the latest brands to get into the resale game.

This week, Juicy Couture will kick off Rejuiced, a new partnership with Recurate that will allow customers to sell their previously owned apparel and accessories directly on the brand’s e-commerce platform.

And Carhartt has selected Trove as its partner for its Carhartt Reworked initiative, a resale program dedicated to extending the life of workwear.

For Juicy Couture, users submit their product photos and description and select a recommended price for the items, which will then be authenticated and approved by the company before they appear on the resale page. Once sold, the seller will receive a prepaid shipping label to send the item to the buyer, and once received, the seller will be reimbursed with store credit.

“Juicy Couture is one of the most sought-after brands in thrift shops and second-hand marketplaces in our portfolio, which is a testament to its enduring connection to pop culture,” said Natasha Fishman, chief customer officer and executive vice president of marketing at Juicy-owner Authentic Brands Group.

And at Carhartt, the company will accept trade-ins of outerwear, overalls, pants and the like that are less than 10 years old and retail for more than $50. Customers can bring the items to participating Carhartt stores and exchange them for a digital gift card used in-store or online.

The program will kick off in six store locations before being rolled out across the U.S. this year, as a testament to the brand’s eco-commitment.

“Rejuiced” is Juicy Couture’s answer for vintage lovers. Courtesy Juicy Couture

Exclusive: New York-based sustainable label Montserrat enters the sized jewelry category with its first lab-grown diamond ring line on Wednesday.

Cofounders Gayle Yelon and Carolina Cordon-Bouzan told WWD they want to see the brand on the hands of their customers on “both social media and IRL.” (In true “It”-girl repose, the cofounders can often be found curled up in a booth at Sant Ambroeus on Lafayette’s busy SoHo street corner).

“One of our big focuses in the next year is our push to educate both our current and future customers on lab-grown diamonds, a material seen quite a lot throughout the brand,” Cordon-Bouzan said. This includes highlighting its “earth friendly benefits” (by taking drilling out of the equation) per Yelon.

The line spans seven styles starting at $92 to $400, among them the “Caviar ring” which is a black pavé ring with rhodium plating, available on Montserrat-nyc.com.

Microfiber Moment: Activewear brand Under Armour is tackling microfiber shedding at its origin.

The Baltimore company created a testing methodology that identifies the rate at which textiles release microfibers. The Steph Curry partner has started testing materials at the beginning of product development, enabling it to pull or rework textiles that have a high propensity to shed.

“When we realized the extent of the fiber shed problem during product research, we knew we needed to figure out a way to use our innovation capabilities to do our part to address the issue,” said Jeremy Stangeland, senior manager, materials lab at Under Armour. “Our strategy focuses on working to help address the root causes of shedding, starting with the ability to measure it.”

This effort supports Under Armour’s target to have 75 percent of its fabrics fashioned out of low-shed materials by 2030. The company is also a signatory of Microfibre Consortium’s 2030 Commitment, which intends to shrink the environmental impact of textile fiber fragments to zero.

The Nike rival is looking into making its methodology accessible across the fashion sector.