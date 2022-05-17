Vintage Destination ‘Thrilling’ Sizes Up Home Goods

Online thrift shop Thrilling is ready to move in with the launch of home goods on Tuesday.

More than 2,000 uniquely sourced items from indie vintage shops all over the world populate the section, with wares like vintage cookware, tea sets, handmade linens and decorative items like candle holders, perfume bottles and more.

Jennifer Jefferson, director of content at Thrilling, told WWD the category entry is strategic.

“We are starting our collection with smaller home goods such as tableware, linens and decorative items that are easy to ship,” she said. “We’ve also expanded our product listing technology to make discovering the right vintage home goods to fit your style easy and fun.”

The home launch is more than just meeting the demands of the times, according to Jefferson.

“As more people spent more time in their homes, the functionality of their homes shifted, as well as their desire to personalize their spaces with items they loved. As supply chain issues made items that were once easy to acquire shift to impossibly long wait times — the demand for vintage and secondhand home goods soared,” she explained. “We want to make it easy for everyone to furnish their homes with beautiful, one-of-a-kind items that helps support both small business and the planet.”

Since its launch in 2018, Thrilling has seen growth of over 1,300 indie shops on its platform from every state in the U.S. Just last year, the platform hosted an IRL flea market in Brooklyn called “The Thrill” which drew 75 vendors from all over. To date, Thrilling has generated millions of dollars for its store partners collectively, and the platform intends to keep doing everything it can to grow the resale pie.

“The items sold from our site represent 20 million gallons of water and 300 tons of carbon that would have otherwise gone into making new clothes,” according to Jefferson.

While Thrilling started in the U.S., the company is global in scope.

“Many people didn’t truly realize how many products we buy come from abroad,” Jefferson said. “We don’t expect the desire to invest in our homes, our communities or the environment to subside so we want to give our customers more chances to support indie shops and make sustainable choices for their wardrobe and for their home.”

Thrilling may venture into furniture next, where resellers like Vestiaire Collective already have a hand, but that remains to be seen.

