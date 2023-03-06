Vivrelle Partners With Four Seasons for ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Accessory Rentals

Baggage claim takes on a new meaning with Vivrelle’s inaugural partnership with Four Seasons Hotels.

The luxury accessories membership club will provide on-site rental access to an assortment of designer handbags, jewelry and diamonds at Four Seasons in Houston and Four Seasons Private Residences, to start.

As a “complimentary amenity” during the length of guests’ stay or occupancy, they get exclusive access to borrow items from Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent and more, as they please. They do not have to be Vivrelle members to receive borrowing perks; however, Vivrelle members will receive exclusive rates at Four Seasons Hotel Houston. Borrowing is limited to what’s available on-site, which includes 30 items at the start, per Vivrelle.

Vivrelle likened this hotel service to a courtesy car and reassured WWD that guests have the option to sign up for Vivrelle (with no client info being disclosed without consent). Typically, Vivrelle offers tiered memberships based on frequency and value of items spanning $39 to $279 a month.

Vivrelle also has Shopbop and Amazon storefronts. Last year, the company opened a 14,000-square-foot showroom and social club in Manhattan’s NoMad District, near hotels like the Ace, and many restaurants. The company, which raised its $35 million Series B late last year, continues to see demand with a growing waitlist and a 600 percent revenue increase in 2022.

Expecting a full recovery this year, Four Seasons said it is seeing more travel booked than ever even despite economic uncertainty.