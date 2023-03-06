×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Stéphane Rinderknech Named Chief of LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics

Fashion

AZ Factory Did a Mind Meld With the Colville Duo

Accessories

Tiffany Appoints Lauren Santo Domingo First Artist Director for Home

Vivrelle Partners With Four Seasons for ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Accessory Rentals

During their length of stay, Four Seasons Houston guests can borrow as they please from Vivrelle, including brands like Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent and more.

Behind the Vivrelle Midtown showroom and social club.
Behind the Vivrelle Midtown showroom and social club.

Baggage claim takes on a new meaning with Vivrelle’s inaugural partnership with Four Seasons Hotels.

The luxury accessories membership club will provide on-site rental access to an assortment of designer handbags, jewelry and diamonds at Four Seasons in Houston and Four Seasons Private Residences, to start.

As a “complimentary amenity” during the length of guests’ stay or occupancy, they get exclusive access to borrow items from Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent and more, as they please. They do not have to be Vivrelle members to receive borrowing perks; however, Vivrelle members will receive exclusive rates at Four Seasons Hotel Houston. Borrowing is limited to what’s available on-site, which includes 30 items at the start, per Vivrelle.

Related Galleries

Vivrelle likened this hotel service to a courtesy car and reassured WWD that guests have the option to sign up for Vivrelle (with no client info being disclosed without consent). Typically, Vivrelle offers tiered memberships based on frequency and value of items spanning $39 to $279 a month.

Vivrelle also has Shopbop and Amazon storefronts. Last year, the company opened a 14,000-square-foot showroom and social club in Manhattan’s NoMad District, near hotels like the Ace, and many restaurants. The company, which raised its $35 million Series B late last year, continues to see demand with a growing waitlist and a 600 percent revenue increase in 2022.

Expecting a full recovery this year, Four Seasons said it is seeing more travel booked than ever even despite economic uncertainty.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Hot Summer Bags

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

These Four Seasons Guests Get ‘Complimentary’ Luxury Handbag Rentals

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad