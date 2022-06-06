Skip to main content
Vivrelle’s Luxury ‘Borrowing’ Showroom, Social Club Caters to Midtown Set

Vivrelle wants to lend you your next coveted luxury accessory and invites you to stay as long as you like in its new NoMad showroom and social club.

Behind the Vivrelle Midtown showroom and
Behind the Vivrelle Midtown showroom and social club.

Luxury accessories club Vivrelle (don’t call it rental) has been growing and growing and its members get a front-row seat.

On Monday, the company unveiled its new sprawling 14,000-square foot showroom and social club in Manhattan’s NoMad District, near to hotels like the Ace Hotel and many restaurants.

Founded in September 2018 by newlyweds Blake and Wayne Geffen, the company has seen triple-digit growth as well as the injection of a $26 million funding round in 2021. Today, the platform counts tens of thousands of members who can get access to coveted designer bags and jewelry as their appetite changes.

While users must be 18 years of age or older to borrow from Vivrelle (per its subscription policy weeding out any irresponsible borrowers), the space is open to all members. Membership tiers start at “premier” at $39 a month (for jewelry up to $1,000 in retail value), “classique” at $99 a month (for jewelry and bags up to $4,000), “couture” at $199 a month (for couture-worthy bag and jewelry borrows including limited-edition items) and “couture+” at $279 a month (for borrows from both the classique and couture tiers).

The space is channeling the “Soho House of luxury handbags,” according to Wayne Geffen, who said clients can elevate their experience beyond their closet with the advantage of the membership lounge (including cocktails, coffee and tequila on tap) and workspace at no additional cost to them.

“There will also be immersive experiences as we continue to open and expand,” added Blake Geffen, in a phone interview with both cofounders. Brand collaborations are also on the agenda as the first VIP event kicks off on Tuesday.

Upon entering the space, members check in to a concierge bar with a backdrop of merchandise, be it Fendi, Chloé, Chanel or YSL, as emblems of the company’s vast selection. To the right of the check-in is an open workspace lounge anchored by low-lying plush sofas and armchairs in neutral tones. The lounge and centerpiece bar area were designed by New York-based interior designer, Hilary Matt.

The concierge bar at the Vivrelle showroom has a backdrop of designer bags behind it.
The concierge bar at the Vivrelle showroom has a backdrop of designer bags behind it.

A variety of Gucci bags (to call out one brand from the sea) are stacked as many as five rows deep beneath windows. The dense product display is understandable given that the showroom’s second floor — just steps away from the bar and dining room — serves as the warehouse and distribution center.

In all its handbag glory, Mr. Geffen envisions a lofty future at Vivrelle’s new space. There’s even a Vivrelle-branded claw machine with bags to boot (yes, as in the ones found in arcades where players typically claw for plush toys; and yes, players get to keep, for free, whatever they’re able to get their claw on simply with the touch of a token the company provides). In the past, the company operated a showroom on 27th Street. This time it’s different, and the goal is much broader in scope.

A dining room complete with Vivrelle claw machine.
Vivrelle members can dine and play to win a free handbag at the Vivrelle claw machine.

“The goal is we want you to spend time there, get to know the products, get to know the brand…Everything from having a cup of coffee or having a glass of wine with another member and sitting around products and having a conversation with our team,” he said. “These are all things that I think are super important. It goes back to our core. We don’t say rental anywhere in our communication. We are not a rental site or a transaction-based site. It is really meant to be an experience — a virtual extension of your closet and the way you view your closet is just different with Vivrelle.”

Members can hit the complimentary bar at the Vivrelle Midtown showroom and social club.
Members can hit the complimentary bar at the Vivrelle Midtown showroom and social club.
