MILAN — For the second digital iteration of the Vogue Talents program launched in 2009 to highlight the talent of emerging fashion designers, Vogue Italia chose social and environmental sustainability as the fil rouge of the project.

Named “The World of Vogue Talents — The New Frontiers of Awareness,” the Vogue Talents platform will be accessible from Vogue Italia’s website starting from Feb. 24 by invitation, while from the following day it will be open to the general public.

“We think that responsibility should be a goal for the whole industry and that’s why we decided to tackle the theme from different points of view, offering contents that support young designers but also those who want to learn more about this,” said Sara Sozzani Maino, Vogue Italia deputy editor and head of Vogue Talents.

As she explained, “Spotlight on Talents” is a section of the platform displaying the collections of a range of international emerging designers who have adopted a responsible strategy. They include Hugues Fauchard and Rémi Bats’ Uniforme; Korean brand Anchovi and Australian designer Richard Jarman’s Commas, just to name a few.

Along with presenting the second edition of the “Vogue Yoox Challenge — The Future of Responsible Fashion” — a contest for designers and start-ups, which are asked to present forward-thinking projects, focused on sustainability, aimed at bringing responsible innovation in different areas of the fashion chain, from design and manufacturing to distribution — Vogue Talents will also present “How to buy responsible,” which Sozzani Maino described as a “sort of guide, to find stores and brands where to buy sustainable products, but also manufacturing companies producing responsibly.”

In addition, new this season, the “Mentoring” section will give access to digital webinars where head hunters will offer important tips for young designers who are looking for a job, including suggestions on how to create the right portfolio or how to face a job interview. “In the future, we are going to expand this section with various types of contributions from a range of professionals,” Sozzani Maino explained.

For the launch of this edition of the Vogue Talents project, Vogue Italia wanted to show support for one of the professional categories most severely hit by the pandemic: theater artists.

In conjunction with the launch of the platform, a video will be unveiled showing a dance performance by the artists of Milan’s Civica Scuola di Teatro Paolo Grassi, dressed in looks from a range of emerging brands, including Act N.1, Agglomerati, Alessandro Vigilante, Calcaterra, Garbage Core, Marcello Pipitone, Persia, Simona Marziali and Víen.

“After a year when the world of culture had to face extremely severe restrictions, causing significant issues for those working in that sector, Vogue Talents’ choice to involve the young artists of Milan’s Civica Scuola di Teatro Paolo Grassi has a particular value: Vogue Italia wants to show that it’s on the side of those that in this country never stopped promoting culture, which is the most important tool to build a new future,” said Vogue Italia editor in chief Emanuele Farneti.

