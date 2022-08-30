×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Will the Hottest Ticket at September Fashion Weeks Be an NFT?

Men's

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Business

Wuhan’s Post-pandemic Surge to Central China’s Most Important Retail Hub

Why Label Gent London Is Having Its Artist Collective Paint Over the Burberry Trench

Gent London is planning to flaunt an upcycled, artist-designed collection at London Fashion Week using pre-loved vintage from Burberry.

A model in an upcycled Burberry
Pre-loved Burberry trenchcoats are getting reworked by international artists under Gent London for London Fashion Week. Courtesy Gent London

Emerging label Gent London is convinced artist collaborations and upcycled fashion are the way forward.

The label’s upcoming 33-piece bespoke collection will blend sustainability ideals with the viewpoints of international street artists this London Fashion Week. Artists like Sophie Tea, Rich Simmons, Emma Gibbons and rising artist Ghost collaborated for this project. Each bespoke piece is hand-painted, signed and exclusively designed by the artist for Gent London and comes with a hologram label and digital certificate from digital platform Verisart so buyers can confirm authenticity.

British artist Sophie Tea sells her work solely on Instagram as a rejection of the traditional art world and helped update a vintage Burberry trench for Gent London. Meanwhile, fellow British artist Rich Simmons also updated Burberry looks using a pop-art butterfly technique he’s known for called “Skullerflies.” Other artists who have ongoing collaborations with Gent London include TikTok star Onnika Caldeira (who has more than 100,000 followers on her account “Girl Scout Shoes”). Not her first fashion entry, Caldeira recently launched a luxury handbag collection influenced by the New Romantics era.

Related Galleries

Gent London, launched in 2021 amid the pandemic lockdown, ethically sources what it calls “grade A” vintage from trusted vintage sellers and works with its artists to ensure only sustainable materials are used for the collaborative project. Rather than indicating any disrespect to the originators of the vintage luxury pieces, the label equates the goods as the highest-quality “blank canvas” fashion can find.

Although the brands had no involvement in this collaboration, luxury players like Burberry have collaborated on upcycling initiatives in the past offering up goods to designers like Patrick McDowell for redesign.

Asked what inspired the initiative, Ellis Harrington, director at Gent London, said it came down to being able to showcase the work of artists in a way that “breaks the boundaries and constraints of what fashion actually means.” Harrington reiterated that the design process transforms pre-loved pieces into highly collectable and desired wearable works of art with the hope that the noise created by the collection turns consumers back to climate awareness.

Although not yet disclosed, a percentage of each sale will be donated to environmental charities. After the runway reveal, the collection will be for sale on Gent London’s website, ranging in price from 415 pounds to 5,000 pounds based on the artist’s denoted value.

Why This Label Is Painting Over

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Why This Label Is Painting Over

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Why This Label Is Painting Over

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Why This Label Is Painting Over

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Why This Label Is Painting Over

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Why This Label Is Painting Over

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Why This Label Is Painting Over

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Why This Label Is Painting Over

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Why This Label Is Painting Over

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Why This Label Is Painting Over

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Why This Label Is Painting Over

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Why This Label Is Painting Over

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Why This Label Is Painting Over

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Why This Label Is Painting Over

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Why This Label Is Painting Over

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Why This Label Is Painting Over

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Hot Summer Bags

Why This Label Is Painting Over

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Why This Label Is Painting Over

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Why This Label Is Painting Over

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Why This Label Is Painting Over

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad