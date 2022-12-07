×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

Eye

Social Activism Dominates the Night at Fashion Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

Level Up Your Sustainable Activewear Looks With These Women-founded Start-ups

Read more on sustainable activewear brands that are woman-founded and new to the scene.

A Black woman wearing nude innerwear from startup Branwyn posing in a jump with arms in blades akin to a runner's warmup.
Performance innerwear brands like Branwyn want you to shed your polyester skins for merino wool. Courtesy Branwyn

Though the holidays are a seasonal joy, the desire for health and wellness is year-round. As athleisure and activewear become more ingrained into daily lifestyles, WWD scouted a handful of up-and-coming sustainable workout brands to put on the radar for gifting season.

The following companies were founded within the last three years by women entrepreneurs and offer fresh takes on materials, fit or function. Whether preppy-chic or sleek, these brands are sure to inspire a range of workouts.

Daughter Lessons: New York-based sister duo Caroline and Lizzy Tierney wanted a brand that fit a range of exercises (as well as daily life) inspired by taking competitive dance lessons while growing up. Thus, Daughter Lessons was born.

Related Galleries

“We design for women with lifestyles similar to our own — non-stop! We are always on the go: running from workout class to afternoon event from Zoom calls to dinners. We design for the lifestyle of so many women who work hard, prioritize their physical health and value their own personal style,” said cofounder Caroline Tierney to WWD, reiterating that the brand’s aesthetic combines “athleticism and art.”

Retailing for between $52 to $198, the brand’s debut fall 2022 collection boasts a blend 75 percent recycled polyester and 25 percent spandex in core styles like leggings, sports bras, onesies and sorority-esque T-shirts and crewnecks.

Though the sisters maintain that the onesies are the signature style (selling out in nearly every size), the “activation long sleeve” complete with a corset-style open back and boatneck neckline, is a “fast favorite.” As for dressing up, Tierney said, “This is the perfect ‘active’ top that styles effortlessly with a leather trouser and a blazer for dinner and drinks.”

This December, Daughter Lessons will launch its collaboration with New York-based designer and stylist Kate March of Undone by Kate. The DL x Undone collaboration will feature more than 20 streetwear pieces made from upcycled DL deadstock samples and designed with Kate March. The streetwear pieces are part of a longer-term circularity vision and will be available for purchase on both websites, Daughterlessonsnyc.com and Undonebykate.com.

From the back, a Daughter Lessons fall 2022 look.

Ko.Studio: Launched a little over a year ago, Ko.Studio is a Toronto-based women’s boxing brand that is trying to expand access and representation in the sport. Already, thousands of women have tried out the brand.

Designed and tested in-house in New York City, the brand aims to provide sleek options that bring to mind sizing differences (smaller hand cage, adjustable fit and additional padding).

Though founder Yin Qi Xie said the brand is in the process of exploring non-animal alternatives to leather, the current line of gloves, for example, are made with cowhide leather. Gloves retail for $139 and workout apparel and accessories are also shoppable via the website (ranging from $12 to $200) at Kostudio.co.

Ko.Studio wants to ease the fit problem for female boxers.

Tripulse: Stockholm-based start-up Tripulse’s big tag line is that it’s activewear made sans plastic.

So what’s it made of then? The first line of tights, shirts, shorts and tank tops are made with Lenzing’s wood pulp innovation or 84 percent Tencel lyocell and 16 percent Roica V550, which is a more eco-friendly version of elastane that has also been used by brands like Everlane.

Tripulse was founded by Franziska Mesche in 2019 in an effort to cut down on the plastic prominence in activewear. The collection ranges for between $22 for tanks to $103 for leggings and is available via Tripulse.co.

To note, even waistband drawstrings are made out of an organic cotton and natural rubber mix, while printing employs eco-friendly water-based ink solution and the care labels are made from organic cotton. Additionally, all packaging is made with Forest Stewardship Council-certified paper packaging. The brand says it manufactures ethically in Europe.

Tencel activewear from Tripulse.

Branwyn: Similarly, Portland, Oregon-based Branwyn was inspired by a mission to eliminate plastic in its performance innerwear.

In October, the Oakland, California-based Center for Environmental Health (CEH) published a report finding sports bras and athletic clothing makers (the likes of Athleta, Pink, Asics, The North Face, Brooks, All in Motion, Nike and Fila) are over-exposing wearers to BPA. (As WWD reported, the brands remained largely silent on the matter.) CEH’s report found exposure was, in some cases, 22 times more than the legal limit of BPA. The chemical has been linked to increased risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, among other issues.

Inspired by this mission, Branwyn’s female-led design team set out to find a pair of underwear made from natural fibers that women would want to wear while exercising. Branwyn makes its performance innerwear out of merino wool, aiding thermoregulation properties for the wearer (including skin cooling in summer months and retaining warmth in winter months) as well as better garment biodegradability at end of life.

Its sports bras, for example, are made of a knit blend of 81 percent extra fine merino wool, 12 percent nylon and 7 percent Spandex and retail for $52 on Branwyn.com. A number of sustainability standards like Oeko-Tex (organic cotton), Reach Compliance (EU’s chemical safety standards) and ZQ grower standards (a New Zealand-based farmer growing manual) instruct manufacturing for the brand. Furthermore, all of its performance innerwear is made using Santoni seamless knitting technology to reduce waste and the brand equally hits the notes for sustainable packaging standards.

Branwyn looks to merino wool for its performance innerwear.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Hot Summer Bags

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Newest Women's Sustainable Workout Brands From Female Founders

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad